Michael Ray Wenceslao

X2AltoPeakBlackbull

Michael Ray Wenceslao
0 reviews
Reliability
109 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2023 2%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
605
Profit Trades:
406 (67.10%)
Loss Trades:
199 (32.89%)
Best trade:
104.52 NZD
Worst trade:
-86.60 NZD
Gross Profit:
4 873.06 NZD (162 728 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 960.90 NZD (163 109 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (53.08 NZD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
237.75 NZD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
83.19%
Max deposit load:
4.28%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.09
Long Trades:
273 (45.12%)
Short Trades:
332 (54.88%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.15 NZD
Average Profit:
12.00 NZD
Average Loss:
-24.93 NZD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-444.86 NZD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-444.86 NZD (22)
Monthly growth:
5.36%
Annual Forecast:
64.99%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
785.38 NZD
Maximal:
999.00 NZD (70.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.33% (999.57 NZD)
By Equity:
4.20% (107.59 NZD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADp 154
EURCHFp 118
GBPNZDp 95
GBPAUDp 59
UK100 44
NZDCADp 40
EURCADp 35
AUS200 30
XAUUSDp 12
EURUSDp 6
GBPCADp 6
EURGBPp 4
USDCADp 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADp 50
EURCHFp -66
GBPNZDp 99
GBPAUDp -155
UK100 198
NZDCADp 18
EURCADp -15
AUS200 -63
XAUUSDp -87
EURUSDp 41
GBPCADp 2
EURGBPp 6
USDCADp -97
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADp 7.2K
EURCHFp -2.2K
GBPNZDp 3K
GBPAUDp -4.7K
UK100 5.5K
NZDCADp 1.1K
EURCADp -3.9K
AUS200 -3.2K
XAUUSDp -2.9K
EURUSDp 608
GBPCADp 436
EURGBPp 188
USDCADp -1.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.52 NZD
Worst trade: -87 NZD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +53.08 NZD
Maximal consecutive loss: -444.86 NZD

No reviews
2025.12.18 14:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 759 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 03:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.10 02:19
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.10 02:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 02:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
