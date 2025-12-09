SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Acc3
Majd Sabah

Acc3

Majd Sabah
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 19%
HantecMarketsMU-Server1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
190 (89.20%)
Loss Trades:
23 (10.80%)
Best trade:
6 500.00 USD
Worst trade:
-4 170.00 USD
Gross Profit:
32 457.47 USD (11 272 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 524.23 USD (7 051 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (2 184.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 500.00 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
66.36%
Max deposit load:
3.24%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.46
Long Trades:
112 (52.58%)
Short Trades:
101 (47.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
51.33 USD
Average Profit:
170.83 USD
Average Loss:
-935.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-4 440.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 440.00 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
4.14%
Annual Forecast:
50.20%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 335.67 USD
Maximal:
4 440.00 USD (7.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.25% (4 440.00 USD)
By Equity:
9.49% (6 707.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURGBP 51
GBPUSD 33
EURUSD 31
NZDUSD 26
USDCHF 24
AUDUSD 21
USDCAD 21
AUDCAD 6
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURGBP 3.5K
GBPUSD 2.2K
EURUSD 1.3K
NZDUSD 1K
USDCHF 1.3K
AUDUSD 987
USDCAD 562
AUDCAD -22
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURGBP 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURUSD -336
NZDUSD 351
USDCHF 196
AUDUSD 655
USDCAD 646
AUDCAD 63
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 500.00 USD
Worst trade: -4 170 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 184.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 440.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HantecMarketsMU-Server1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EagleFX-Live
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 6
No reviews
2025.12.10 11:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Acc3
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
71K
USD
19
0%
213
89%
66%
1.50
51.33
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

