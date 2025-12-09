SignalsSections
Alireza Kalamati

Ops3

Alireza Kalamati
0 reviews
Reliability
63 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 135%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 160
Profit Trades:
3 518 (68.17%)
Loss Trades:
1 642 (31.82%)
Best trade:
1 348.90 USD
Worst trade:
-1 071.00 USD
Gross Profit:
25 292.74 USD (665 101 pips)
Gross Loss:
-18 449.03 USD (636 477 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (68.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 348.90 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.17%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
2 460 (47.67%)
Short Trades:
2 700 (52.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.37
Expected Payoff:
1.33 USD
Average Profit:
7.19 USD
Average Loss:
-11.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-3 457.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 457.35 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
4.08%
Annual Forecast:
49.55%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 003.32 USD
Maximal:
3 457.35 USD (34.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.34% (3 457.35 USD)
By Equity:
5.28% (367.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPAUD-ECN 1516
GBPUSD-ECN 1143
USDCAD-ECN 956
EURUSD-ECN 628
USDJPY-ECN 554
AUDNZD-ECN 211
XAUUSD-ECN 117
USDCHF-ECN 35
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD-ECN 3K
GBPUSD-ECN 2.4K
USDCAD-ECN 1.2K
EURUSD-ECN 1.8K
USDJPY-ECN 477
AUDNZD-ECN 145
XAUUSD-ECN -2.2K
USDCHF-ECN 61
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD-ECN 20K
GBPUSD-ECN 22K
USDCAD-ECN 19K
EURUSD-ECN 24K
USDJPY-ECN -23K
AUDNZD-ECN 3.8K
XAUUSD-ECN -38K
USDCHF-ECN -86
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 348.90 USD
Worst trade: -1 071 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 457.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Ai Trading system
No reviews
2025.12.10 12:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
