Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
162 (75.70%)
Loss Trades:
52 (24.30%)
Best trade:
6.66 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.21 EUR
Gross Profit:
151.99 EUR (24 401 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.84 EUR (8 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (11.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.32 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.39%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
115
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.14
Long Trades:
105 (49.07%)
Short Trades:
109 (50.93%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
0.43 EUR
Average Profit:
0.94 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.76 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
9.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
12.76 EUR (1.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.22% (12.76 EUR)
By Equity:
10.91% (65.58 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|134
|EURUSD
|80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|61
|EURUSD
|43
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|11K
|EURUSD
|4.1K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.66 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.32 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.76 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US03-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 23
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 36
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.21 × 14
|
EGlobal-Cent6
|0.43 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.88 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|1.63 × 16
|
Axi-US03-Live
|2.04 × 48
Trading bot operating 24/5 on EUR/USD and GBP/JPY. Trades do not have Stop Loss and the bot executes strategic re-entries to offset (same lots, no martingale) and close in positive profits. Check the track record to see the % gain obtained.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
601
EUR
EUR
4
100%
214
75%
100%
2.49
0.43
EUR
EUR
11%
1:500