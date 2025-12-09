SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ScalperBot
Alberto Garcia Cabeza

ScalperBot

Alberto Garcia Cabeza
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 45 USD per month
growth since 2025 9%
Axi-US03-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
162 (75.70%)
Loss Trades:
52 (24.30%)
Best trade:
6.66 EUR
Worst trade:
-6.21 EUR
Gross Profit:
151.99 EUR (24 401 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60.84 EUR (8 995 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (11.32 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15.32 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.39%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
115
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.14
Long Trades:
105 (49.07%)
Short Trades:
109 (50.93%)
Profit Factor:
2.50
Expected Payoff:
0.43 EUR
Average Profit:
0.94 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.76 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
9.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
12.76 EUR (1.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.22% (12.76 EUR)
By Equity:
10.91% (65.58 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 134
EURUSD 80
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 61
EURUSD 43
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 11K
EURUSD 4.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.66 EUR
Worst trade: -6 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +11.32 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.76 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axi-US03-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 23
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 36
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.21 × 14
EGlobal-Cent6
0.43 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.88 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 26
1.63 × 16
Axi-US03-Live
2.04 × 48
Trading bot operating 24/5 on EUR/USD and GBP/JPY. Trades do not have Stop Loss and the bot executes strategic re-entries to offset (same lots, no martingale) and close in positive profits. Check the track record to see the % gain obtained.
No reviews
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
