- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
163 (76.52%)
Loss Trades:
50 (23.47%)
Best trade:
210.95 USD
Worst trade:
-1 171.13 USD
Gross Profit:
7 876.64 USD (65 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 759.06 USD (25 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (2 185.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 336.56 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.32%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
100 (46.95%)
Short Trades:
113 (53.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
19.33 USD
Average Profit:
48.32 USD
Average Loss:
-75.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-47.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 171.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
35.00%
Annual Forecast:
424.69%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.73 USD
Maximal:
1 171.13 USD (25.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.22% (1 134.68 USD)
By Equity:
10.60% (638.81 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|120
|AUDCAD
|37
|NZDCAD
|20
|AUDNZD
|18
|.US30Cash
|7
|USDJPY
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|AUDCAD
|1K
|NZDCAD
|395
|AUDNZD
|273
|.US30Cash
|1
|USDJPY
|29
|EURAUD
|41
|GBPUSD
|83
|EURUSD
|-204
|GBPJPY
|-2
|GBPCAD
|22
|GBPAUD
|31
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|AUDCAD
|3.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.2K
|.US30Cash
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|-257
|EURAUD
|797
|GBPUSD
|465
|EURUSD
|-413
|GBPJPY
|-332
|GBPCAD
|415
|GBPAUD
|429
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +210.95 USD
Worst trade: -1 171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 185.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real26
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.14 × 7
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.46 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.53 × 898
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.53 × 345
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.63 × 310
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|0.81 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
AMarkets-Real
|1.28 × 74
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.35 × 233
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
|1.40 × 1099
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.43 × 293
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
336%
0
0
USD
USD
5.8K
USD
USD
73
97%
213
76%
100%
2.09
19.33
USD
USD
30%
1:300