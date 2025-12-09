SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / RBF
Elias Rafael Rodelo Montes

RBF

Elias Rafael Rodelo Montes
0 reviews
Reliability
73 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 336%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
163 (76.52%)
Loss Trades:
50 (23.47%)
Best trade:
210.95 USD
Worst trade:
-1 171.13 USD
Gross Profit:
7 876.64 USD (65 933 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 759.06 USD (25 834 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (2 185.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 336.56 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
11.32%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.52
Long Trades:
100 (46.95%)
Short Trades:
113 (53.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
19.33 USD
Average Profit:
48.32 USD
Average Loss:
-75.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-47.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 171.13 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
35.00%
Annual Forecast:
424.69%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.73 USD
Maximal:
1 171.13 USD (25.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.22% (1 134.68 USD)
By Equity:
10.60% (638.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 120
AUDCAD 37
NZDCAD 20
AUDNZD 18
.US30Cash 7
USDJPY 2
EURAUD 2
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
AUDCAD 1K
NZDCAD 395
AUDNZD 273
.US30Cash 1
USDJPY 29
EURAUD 41
GBPUSD 83
EURUSD -204
GBPJPY -2
GBPCAD 22
GBPAUD 31
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
AUDCAD 3.7K
NZDCAD 1.6K
AUDNZD 1.2K
.US30Cash 1.4K
USDJPY -257
EURAUD 797
GBPUSD 465
EURUSD -413
GBPJPY -332
GBPCAD 415
GBPAUD 429
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +210.95 USD
Worst trade: -1 171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 185.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real26
0.00 × 10
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
TickmillUK-Live03
0.14 × 7
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
ICMarkets-Live04
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.46 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.53 × 898
IronFXBM-Real10
0.53 × 345
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.63 × 310
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.75 × 4
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
0.81 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
AMarkets-Real
1.28 × 74
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.35 × 233
Hankotrade-Live
1.40 × 5
TMGM.TradeMax-Live7
1.40 × 1099
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 293
50 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.09 07:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 62 days. This comprises 12.5% of days out of the 496 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RBF
30 USD per month
336%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
73
97%
213
76%
100%
2.09
19.33
USD
30%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.