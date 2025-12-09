The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real26 0.00 × 10 ICMarkets-Live10 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live14 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live05 0.00 × 3 Exness-Real 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 3 TickmillUK-Live03 0.14 × 7 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.20 × 49 ICMarkets-Live04 0.44 × 9 ICMarketsSC-Live25 0.46 × 41 ICMarketsSC-Live17 0.50 × 2 Tickmill-Live04 0.53 × 898 IronFXBM-Real10 0.53 × 345 RoboForex-ECN-3 0.63 × 310 TitanFX-01 0.72 × 96 ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.75 × 4 RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2 0.81 × 16 ICMarketsSC-Live03 0.89 × 232 ICMarketsSC-Live33 1.03 × 306 Exness-Real28 1.14 × 14 AMarkets-Real 1.28 × 74 AxiTrader-US07-Live 1.35 × 233 Hankotrade-Live 1.40 × 5 TMGM.TradeMax-Live7 1.40 × 1099 Darwinex-Live 1.43 × 293 50 more...