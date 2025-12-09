SignalsSections
Minggeng Yang

Prophet NO4

Minggeng Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 261%
ECMarkets-Live01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 833
Profit Trades:
7 991 (73.76%)
Loss Trades:
2 842 (26.23%)
Best trade:
895.00 USD
Worst trade:
-762.59 USD
Gross Profit:
119 023.92 USD (1 875 614 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 190.49 USD (1 898 569 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (16 411.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 411.00 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
61.64%
Max deposit load:
40.11%
Latest trade:
0 minutes ago
Trades per week:
633
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.47
Long Trades:
5 319 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
5 514 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
5.43 USD
Average Profit:
14.89 USD
Average Loss:
-21.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-5 123.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 123.23 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
24.32%
Annual Forecast:
295.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 130.96 USD (19.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.98% (5 130.96 USD)
By Equity:
57.86% (24 942.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD' 10833
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD' 59K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD' -23K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +895.00 USD
Worst trade: -763 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 411.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 123.23 USD

微信:Shangguandaren-
Telegram:@DennisShangguan
No reviews
2026.01.12 01:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.12 00:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.13 23:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.12 17:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 15:32
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.12 12:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 16:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 15:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 15:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 15:10
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.09 15:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 06:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
