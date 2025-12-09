- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10 833
Profit Trades:
7 991 (73.76%)
Loss Trades:
2 842 (26.23%)
Best trade:
895.00 USD
Worst trade:
-762.59 USD
Gross Profit:
119 023.92 USD (1 875 614 pips)
Gross Loss:
-60 190.49 USD (1 898 569 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (16 411.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16 411.00 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
61.64%
Max deposit load:
40.11%
Latest trade:
0 minutes ago
Trades per week:
633
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
11.47
Long Trades:
5 319 (49.10%)
Short Trades:
5 514 (50.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
5.43 USD
Average Profit:
14.89 USD
Average Loss:
-21.18 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-5 123.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 123.23 USD (22)
Monthly growth:
24.32%
Annual Forecast:
295.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 130.96 USD (19.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.98% (5 130.96 USD)
By Equity:
57.86% (24 942.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD'
|10833
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD'
|59K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD'
|-23K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +895.00 USD
Worst trade: -763 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 22
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 411.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 123.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
微信:Shangguandaren-
Telegram:@DennisShangguan
