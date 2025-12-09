- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 361
Profit Trades:
1 060 (77.88%)
Loss Trades:
301 (22.12%)
Best trade:
148.26 USD
Worst trade:
-37.44 USD
Gross Profit:
3 425.60 USD (173 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 271.81 USD (82 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
205 (949.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
949.30 USD (205)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
56.62%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.13
Long Trades:
843 (61.94%)
Short Trades:
518 (38.06%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
1.58 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-4.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-129.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.44 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.16%
Annual Forecast:
74.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
193.44 USD (8.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.82% (190.62 USD)
By Equity:
5.54% (172.58 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1361
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|92K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +148.26 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 205
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +949.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
100% Automatic Trading using AFSID FX EURUSD Scalper by AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 01K
Laverage: 1.500
More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
