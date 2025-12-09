SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID FX EURUSD
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID FX EURUSD

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 59 USD per month
growth since 2025 215%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 361
Profit Trades:
1 060 (77.88%)
Loss Trades:
301 (22.12%)
Best trade:
148.26 USD
Worst trade:
-37.44 USD
Gross Profit:
3 425.60 USD (173 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 271.81 USD (82 183 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
205 (949.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
949.30 USD (205)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
56.62%
Max deposit load:
5.68%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.13
Long Trades:
843 (61.94%)
Short Trades:
518 (38.06%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
1.58 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-4.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-129.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-193.44 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
6.16%
Annual Forecast:
74.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
193.44 USD (8.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.82% (190.62 USD)
By Equity:
5.54% (172.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1361
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.2K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 92K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.26 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 205
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +949.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -129.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 2
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
13.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
100% Automatic Trading using AFSID FX EURUSD Scalper by AFSID Group International
Trading Type: Scalping
Minimum Deposit: 01K
Laverage: 1.500

More Information Visit AFSID Group International
No reviews
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.12 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 17:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AFSID FX EURUSD
59 USD per month
215%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
36
100%
1 361
77%
57%
2.69
1.58
USD
9%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.