SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SQ fx
ALESSANDRO DI MAURO

SQ fx

ALESSANDRO DI MAURO
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 10%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
36 (67.92%)
Loss Trades:
17 (32.08%)
Best trade:
29.15 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.31 EUR
Gross Profit:
326.53 EUR (93 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.86 EUR (36 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.72 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.04%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
9.39
Long Trades:
33 (62.26%)
Short Trades:
20 (37.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.67
Expected Payoff:
4.48 EUR
Average Profit:
9.07 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.23 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.31 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
5.10%
Annual Forecast:
61.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.78 EUR
Maximal:
25.31 EUR (1.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.93% (25.31 EUR)
By Equity:
1.53% (42.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 14
USDMXN 14
AUDJPY 11
EURUSD 6
AUDCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 97
USDMXN 59
AUDJPY 68
EURUSD 1
AUDCHF 26
GBPJPY 19
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 2.9K
USDMXN 47K
AUDJPY 7.1K
EURUSD -70
AUDCHF 363
GBPJPY 185
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.15 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.72 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.69 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.03 × 33
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.39 × 663
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.45 × 261
ForexTime-MT5
0.58 × 8447
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.68 × 31
Swissquote-Server
1.27 × 6326
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 1
FxPro-ECN
4.40 × 25
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
vv
No reviews
2025.12.18 08:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 16:35
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 14 days. This comprises 10.61% of days out of the 132 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SQ fx
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
2.8K
EUR
18
0%
53
67%
100%
3.67
4.48
EUR
2%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.