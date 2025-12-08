- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
53
Profit Trades:
36 (67.92%)
Loss Trades:
17 (32.08%)
Best trade:
29.15 EUR
Worst trade:
-25.31 EUR
Gross Profit:
326.53 EUR (93 813 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.86 EUR (36 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (70.72 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
70.72 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.45
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.04%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
9.39
Long Trades:
33 (62.26%)
Short Trades:
20 (37.74%)
Profit Factor:
3.67
Expected Payoff:
4.48 EUR
Average Profit:
9.07 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.23 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-15.69 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.31 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
5.10%
Annual Forecast:
61.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.78 EUR
Maximal:
25.31 EUR (1.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.93% (25.31 EUR)
By Equity:
1.53% (42.23 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|14
|USDMXN
|14
|AUDJPY
|11
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|97
|USDMXN
|59
|AUDJPY
|68
|EURUSD
|1
|AUDCHF
|26
|GBPJPY
|19
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|2.9K
|USDMXN
|47K
|AUDJPY
|7.1K
|EURUSD
|-70
|AUDCHF
|363
|GBPJPY
|185
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.15 EUR
Worst trade: -25 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +70.72 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.69 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.03 × 33
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.39 × 663
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.45 × 261
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.58 × 8447
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.68 × 31
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.27 × 6326
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 1
|
FxPro-ECN
|4.40 × 25
vv
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
EUR
EUR
18
0%
53
67%
100%
3.67
4.48
EUR
EUR
2%
1:100