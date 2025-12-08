The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5 0.00 × 1 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 10 0.00 × 2 ClonTrader-Live 0.00 × 13 Exness-MT5Real31 0.00 × 6 ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.00 × 1 STARTRADERINTL-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real22 0.00 × 15 Weltrade-Real 0.00 × 3 OctaFX-Real 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 13 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 38 DerivSVG-Server-03 0.00 × 4 FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 2 FXGT-Live 0.00 × 6 PUPrime-Live 0.00 × 11 VantagePrimeLimited-Live 0.00 × 24 BlackBullMarkets-Live 0.01 × 97 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 0.07 × 361 Exness-MT5Real8 0.30 × 256 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.48 × 524 Tickmill-Live 0.60 × 10 Exness-MT5Real3 1.97 × 457 9 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor