LU KUEI LIEH

EXNESS M

LU KUEI LIEH
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2025 100%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
607
Profit Trades:
262 (43.16%)
Loss Trades:
345 (56.84%)
Best trade:
409.85 USD
Worst trade:
-244.56 USD
Gross Profit:
12 143.22 USD (4 330 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 022.21 USD (4 655 688 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (941.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 137.61 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
29.07%
Max deposit load:
4.50%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
487 (80.23%)
Short Trades:
120 (19.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
6.79 USD
Average Profit:
46.35 USD
Average Loss:
-23.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-165.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 135.46 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
48.26%
Annual Forecast:
585.55%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 347.07 USD (21.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.21% (2 347.07 USD)
By Equity:
3.12% (199.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 474
BTCUSD 82
US30 51
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.5K
BTCUSD -239
US30 -151
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.1M
BTCUSD -1.4M
US30 -15K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +409.85 USD
Worst trade: -245 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +941.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 10
0.00 × 2
ClonTrader-Live
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 6
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 38
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 2
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 11
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 24
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.01 × 97
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.07 × 361
Exness-MT5Real8
0.30 × 256
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.48 × 524
Tickmill-Live
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real3
1.97 × 457
No reviews
2025.12.23 23:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 22:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 16:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 22:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 21:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 16:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 18:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 17:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 06:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
