Trades:
607
Profit Trades:
262 (43.16%)
Loss Trades:
345 (56.84%)
Best trade:
409.85 USD
Worst trade:
-244.56 USD
Gross Profit:
12 143.22 USD (4 330 144 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 022.21 USD (4 655 688 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (941.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 137.61 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
29.07%
Max deposit load:
4.50%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.76
Long Trades:
487 (80.23%)
Short Trades:
120 (19.77%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
6.79 USD
Average Profit:
46.35 USD
Average Loss:
-23.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-165.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 135.46 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
48.26%
Annual Forecast:
585.55%
Algo trading:
50%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 347.07 USD (21.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.21% (2 347.07 USD)
By Equity:
3.12% (199.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|474
|BTCUSD
|82
|US30
|51
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|BTCUSD
|-239
|US30
|-151
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.1M
|BTCUSD
|-1.4M
|US30
|-15K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +409.85 USD
Worst trade: -245 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +941.06 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -165.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 10
|0.00 × 2
|
ClonTrader-Live
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 6
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 38
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 2
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 24
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.01 × 97
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.07 × 361
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.30 × 256
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.48 × 524
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.60 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|1.97 × 457
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
100%
0
0
USD
USD
6.2K
USD
USD
17
50%
607
43%
29%
1.51
6.79
USD
USD
26%
1:500