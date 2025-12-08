SignalsSections
Rendy Mahameru Prayogie

Challange 365

Rendy Mahameru Prayogie
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 88 USD per month
growth since 2025 5%
RRFX-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
320
Profit Trades:
204 (63.75%)
Loss Trades:
116 (36.25%)
Best trade:
226.80 USD
Worst trade:
-88.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 642.57 USD (26 498 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 321.84 USD (19 838 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (415.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
415.11 USD (42)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
3.69%
Max deposit load:
2.01%
Latest trade:
28 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.36
Long Trades:
156 (48.75%)
Short Trades:
164 (51.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
12.95 USD
Average Loss:
-20.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-618.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-618.40 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
-5.86%
Annual Forecast:
-71.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.07 USD
Maximal:
897.24 USD (11.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.83% (909.14 USD)
By Equity:
1.09% (48.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.rr 114
USDCAD.db 36
GBPUSD.db 36
USDCHF.db 32
EURJPY.db 28
USDJPY.db 22
GBPJPY.db 19
GBPAUD.db 8
EURUSD.db 8
AUDJPY.db 5
EURGBP.db 5
AUDUSD.db 4
EURCAD.db 1
NZDUSD.db 1
USK.db 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.rr 187
USDCAD.db 8
GBPUSD.db 5
USDCHF.db 3
EURJPY.db -66
USDJPY.db 155
GBPJPY.db 35
GBPAUD.db 7
EURUSD.db 8
AUDJPY.db -52
EURGBP.db 9
AUDUSD.db 4
EURCAD.db 0
NZDUSD.db 1
USK.db 17
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.rr 3.3K
USDCAD.db 454
GBPUSD.db 295
USDCHF.db 206
EURJPY.db -721
USDJPY.db 2.6K
GBPJPY.db 680
GBPAUD.db 185
EURUSD.db 135
AUDJPY.db -740
EURGBP.db 90
AUDUSD.db 69
EURCAD.db 7
NZDUSD.db 14
USK.db 35
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +226.80 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 42
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +415.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -618.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RRFX-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.16 15:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:56
No swaps are charged
2026.01.12 09:56
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 04:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.22 09:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.17% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 07:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 05:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 15:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 14:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.17 14:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 13:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.08 01:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Challange 365
88 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
7
USD
7
0%
320
63%
4%
1.13
1.00
USD
18%
1:400
Copy

