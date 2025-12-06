SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / EA Infinity Grid Trader by Caicai Trader
Thiago Lopes

EA Infinity Grid Trader by Caicai Trader

Thiago Lopes
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 15%
GenialInvestimentos-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
370 (82.58%)
Loss Trades:
78 (17.41%)
Best trade:
184.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-226.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
5 727.00 BRL (672 645 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 501.00 BRL (16 940 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (893.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
893.00 BRL (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
2.71%
Max deposit load:
6.74%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
205 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
243 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
4.97 BRL
Average Profit:
15.48 BRL
Average Loss:
-44.88 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 017.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 017.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
14.96%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 595.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 621.00 BRL (10.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.79% (1 621.00 BRL)
By Equity:
4.01% (599.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINZ25 342
WING26 98
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINZ25 697
WING26 275
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINZ25 8.5K
WING26 3.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.00 BRL
Worst trade: -226 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +893.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 017.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Este sinal apresenta resultados de alguns EA que crio e otimizo.


O EA funciona com qualquer ativo.

No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 16:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.06 21:18
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 21:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
