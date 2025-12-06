- Growth
Trades:
448
Profit Trades:
370 (82.58%)
Loss Trades:
78 (17.41%)
Best trade:
184.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-226.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
5 727.00 BRL (672 645 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 501.00 BRL (16 940 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
93 (893.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
893.00 BRL (93)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
2.71%
Max deposit load:
6.74%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
205 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
243 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
4.97 BRL
Average Profit:
15.48 BRL
Average Loss:
-44.88 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 017.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 017.00 BRL (10)
Monthly growth:
14.96%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 595.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 621.00 BRL (10.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.79% (1 621.00 BRL)
By Equity:
4.01% (599.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINZ25
|342
|WING26
|98
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINZ25
|697
|WING26
|275
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINZ25
|8.5K
|WING26
|3.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +184.00 BRL
Worst trade: -226 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 93
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +893.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 017.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GenialInvestimentos-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Este sinal apresenta resultados de alguns EA que crio e otimizo.
O EA funciona com qualquer ativo.
