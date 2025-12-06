SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Test index
Yi Jian Feng

Test index

Yi Jian Feng
0 reviews
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
331
Profit Trades:
294 (88.82%)
Loss Trades:
37 (11.18%)
Best trade:
1 338.39 USD
Worst trade:
-2 531.25 USD
Gross Profit:
30 470.12 USD (1 992 181 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 613.52 USD (571 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
115 (13 125.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 125.98 USD (115)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
90.71%
Max deposit load:
17.60%
Latest trade:
30 minutes ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.50
Long Trades:
318 (96.07%)
Short Trades:
13 (3.93%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
29.78 USD
Average Profit:
103.64 USD
Average Loss:
-557.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-5 763.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14 310.91 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
49.12%
Annual Forecast:
596.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19 558.99 USD (47.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.08% (19 558.99 USD)
By Equity:
33.64% (8 251.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 91
JPN225 87
US500 82
US30 52
CHCUSD 19
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 1.9K
JPN225 3.9K
US500 81
US30 3.7K
CHCUSD 274
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 287K
JPN225 630K
US500 83K
US30 417K
CHCUSD 3.3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 338.39 USD
Worst trade: -2 531 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 115
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +13 125.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 763.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 23:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 21:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 20:54
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 00:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 20:37
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.07 19:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 16:58
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of the 164 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 16:58
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of the 164 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Test index
500 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
30K
USD
3
0%
331
88%
91%
1.47
29.78
USD
47%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.