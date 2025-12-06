SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Delujo
Jose Manuel Herrero Mateo

Delujo

Jose Manuel Herrero Mateo
0 reviews
Reliability
108 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 57%
XM.COM-Real 1
1:30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
873
Profit Trades:
647 (74.11%)
Loss Trades:
226 (25.89%)
Best trade:
151.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-226.40 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 954.74 EUR (329 406 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 169.21 EUR (239 351 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (43.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
242.76 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.19%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
11 days
Recovery Factor:
1.98
Long Trades:
415 (47.54%)
Short Trades:
458 (52.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.67
Expected Payoff:
0.90 EUR
Average Profit:
3.02 EUR
Average Loss:
-5.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-95.98 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-226.40 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
2.16%
Annual Forecast:
26.16%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.87 EUR
Maximal:
397.19 EUR (69.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.51% (397.19 EUR)
By Equity:
4.78% (133.16 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDm# 843
EURUSDm# 18
EURGBPm# 12
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDm# 894
EURUSDm# -1
EURGBPm# 2
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDm# 89K
EURUSDm# -876
EURGBPm# 1.7K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +151.31 EUR
Worst trade: -226 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.56 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -95.98 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.06 15:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.06 15:58
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 1.63% of days out of 734 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Delujo
30 USD per month
57%
0
0
USD
2.8K
EUR
108
96%
873
74%
100%
1.67
0.90
EUR
16%
1:30
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.