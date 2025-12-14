SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / The Line News EA
Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel

The Line News EA

Dhaval Prahladbhai Patel
0 reviews
129 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -58%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
16 650
Profit Trades:
13 223 (79.41%)
Loss Trades:
3 427 (20.58%)
Best trade:
18 460.44 AUD
Worst trade:
-29 469.11 AUD
Gross Profit:
112 350.51 AUD (3 558 781 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129 746.93 AUD (893 257 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
128 (244.07 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26 314.98 AUD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
31.01%
Max deposit load:
11.92%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
8 507 (51.09%)
Short Trades:
8 143 (48.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.04 AUD
Average Profit:
8.50 AUD
Average Loss:
-37.86 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-298.39 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29 469.11 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
31.45%
Annual Forecast:
381.54%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 462.19 AUD
Maximal:
29 886.30 AUD (261.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.92% (28 459.58 AUD)
By Equity:
14.71% (401.57 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 6292
GBPUSD 2234
USDCHF 2186
AUDUSD 1925
EURGBP 1912
AUDNZD 1306
XAUUSD 548
AUDCAD 89
USDJPY 44
EURJPY 29
XAUAUD 20
USDCAD 16
CADCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -5.2K
GBPUSD 345
USDCHF 675
AUDUSD 1K
EURGBP 444
AUDNZD 501
XAUUSD 14K
AUDCAD -15
USDJPY -1.9K
EURJPY 391
XAUAUD 0
USDCAD 8
CADCHF 0
GBPCHF -2
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -68K
GBPUSD 29K
USDCHF 29K
AUDUSD -12K
EURGBP 6.6K
AUDNZD 302
XAUUSD 4.9K
AUDCAD -10K
USDJPY -1.4K
EURJPY -118
XAUAUD 44
USDCAD 295
CADCHF 28
GBPCHF -163
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18 460.44 AUD
Worst trade: -29 469 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.07 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -298.39 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.52 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.55 × 521
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.63 × 3637
JunoMarkets-Live
1.50 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
1.51 × 186
GMI3-Real
1.67 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.90 × 21
xChief-MT5
1.93 × 15
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.14 × 383
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.31 × 336
OxSecurities-Live
2.45 × 307
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
2.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
3.11 × 27
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
VantageFX-Live
4.50 × 4
EightcapGlobal-Live
4.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real32
4.75 × 257
DerivSVG-Server
5.00 × 1
14 more...
for myself only
No reviews
2025.12.24 02:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 18:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 21:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.14 21:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.14 21:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.14 21:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.06 01:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.06 01:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 01:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
The Line News EA
30 USD per month
-58%
0
0
USD
2.3K
AUD
129
92%
16 650
79%
31%
0.86
-1.04
AUD
97%
1:500
