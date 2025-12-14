- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
16 650
Profit Trades:
13 223 (79.41%)
Loss Trades:
3 427 (20.58%)
Best trade:
18 460.44 AUD
Worst trade:
-29 469.11 AUD
Gross Profit:
112 350.51 AUD (3 558 781 pips)
Gross Loss:
-129 746.93 AUD (893 257 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
128 (244.07 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
26 314.98 AUD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
31.01%
Max deposit load:
11.92%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
8 507 (51.09%)
Short Trades:
8 143 (48.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.87
Expected Payoff:
-1.04 AUD
Average Profit:
8.50 AUD
Average Loss:
-37.86 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
43 (-298.39 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-29 469.11 AUD (1)
Monthly growth:
31.45%
Annual Forecast:
381.54%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19 462.19 AUD
Maximal:
29 886.30 AUD (261.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
96.92% (28 459.58 AUD)
By Equity:
14.71% (401.57 AUD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6292
|GBPUSD
|2234
|USDCHF
|2186
|AUDUSD
|1925
|EURGBP
|1912
|AUDNZD
|1306
|XAUUSD
|548
|AUDCAD
|89
|USDJPY
|44
|EURJPY
|29
|XAUAUD
|20
|USDCAD
|16
|CADCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-5.2K
|GBPUSD
|345
|USDCHF
|675
|AUDUSD
|1K
|EURGBP
|444
|AUDNZD
|501
|XAUUSD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|-15
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
|EURJPY
|391
|XAUAUD
|0
|USDCAD
|8
|CADCHF
|0
|GBPCHF
|-2
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-68K
|GBPUSD
|29K
|USDCHF
|29K
|AUDUSD
|-12K
|EURGBP
|6.6K
|AUDNZD
|302
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|AUDCAD
|-10K
|USDJPY
|-1.4K
|EURJPY
|-118
|XAUAUD
|44
|USDCAD
|295
|CADCHF
|28
|GBPCHF
|-163
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +18 460.44 AUD
Worst trade: -29 469 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.07 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -298.39 AUD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.52 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.55 × 521
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.63 × 3637
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.51 × 186
|
GMI3-Real
|1.67 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.90 × 21
|
xChief-MT5
|1.93 × 15
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.14 × 383
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.31 × 336
|
OxSecurities-Live
|2.45 × 307
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|2.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|3.11 × 27
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
|
VantageFX-Live
|4.50 × 4
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|4.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|4.75 × 257
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-58%
0
0
USD
USD
2.3K
AUD
AUD
129
92%
16 650
79%
31%
0.86
-1.04
AUD
AUD
97%
1:500