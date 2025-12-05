SignalsSections
Rodolfo Jorge

Provisionfxmoderado

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 13%
InfinoxLimited-MT5Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
447
Profit Trades:
310 (69.35%)
Loss Trades:
137 (30.65%)
Best trade:
30.36 USD
Worst trade:
-36.63 USD
Gross Profit:
744.27 USD (219 360 pips)
Gross Loss:
-637.04 USD (174 163 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (46.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
46.88 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
13.45%
Max deposit load:
1.14%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.78
Long Trades:
311 (69.57%)
Short Trades:
136 (30.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.24 USD
Average Profit:
2.40 USD
Average Loss:
-4.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-37.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.85 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
8.84%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.87 USD
Maximal:
137.24 USD (40.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.93% (136.79 USD)
By Equity:
1.17% (12.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 218
US30 82
USDJPY 64
USDCAD 36
EURUSD 35
NAS100 11
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 170
US30 -38
USDJPY -28
USDCAD 4
EURUSD -4
NAS100 1
BTCUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 10K
US30 18K
USDJPY -1.4K
USDCAD 319
EURUSD -461
NAS100 4.5K
BTCUSD 14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InfinoxLimited-MT5Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
13.83 × 35
No martingale, no grid, no hedge!
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 01:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.10 23:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.06 11:48
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 22:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Provisionfxmoderado
30 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
12
63%
447
69%
13%
1.16
0.24
USD
20%
1:500
