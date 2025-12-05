SignalsSections
Karabo Matjimeng Manala

Karabo Manala

Karabo Matjimeng Manala
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -64%
Exness-MT5Real30
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
201
Profit Trades:
101 (50.24%)
Loss Trades:
100 (49.75%)
Best trade:
20.34 USD
Worst trade:
-16.50 USD
Gross Profit:
217.89 USD (9 797 266 pips)
Gross Loss:
-254.04 USD (933 983 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (25.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25.16 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
30.19%
Max deposit load:
104.33%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.49
Long Trades:
106 (52.74%)
Short Trades:
95 (47.26%)
Profit Factor:
0.86
Expected Payoff:
-0.18 USD
Average Profit:
2.16 USD
Average Loss:
-2.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-13.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-34.79 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
17.69%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
65.62 USD
Maximal:
74.02 USD (507.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.72% (58.83 USD)
By Equity:
66.93% (4.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSDm 149
BTCUSDm 45
XAUUSDm 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSDm -7
BTCUSDm -42
XAUUSDm 9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSDm -2.3K
BTCUSDm -423K
XAUUSDm 8.7K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.34 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.38 USD

No data

2026.01.10 07:49
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.01.08 15:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.08 12:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 05:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 04:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 12:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 11:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 10:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 09:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 08:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.03 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 16:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 15:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 02:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 20:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 19:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 04:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 03:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
