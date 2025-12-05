- Growth
Trades:
1 599
Profit Trades:
1 310 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
289 (18.07%)
Best trade:
277.30 USD
Worst trade:
-735.20 USD
Gross Profit:
15 584.85 USD (1 506 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 702.36 USD (222 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (746.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
911.75 USD (54)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.96%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
1 070 (66.92%)
Short Trades:
529 (33.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
11.90 USD
Average Loss:
-54.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-496.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 468.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.22%
Annual Forecast:
-75.47%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
567.88 USD
Maximal:
5 364.31 USD (109.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.23% (70.66 USD)
By Equity:
67.52% (6 619.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1219
|GOLD
|337
|Esp35
|9
|Bra50Feb24
|5
|Ger40
|4
|Jp225
|2
|Usa500
|1
|CMCSA.US
|1
|TLT.US
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|3.5K
|GOLD
|-180
|Esp35
|57
|Bra50Feb24
|-62
|Ger40
|31
|Jp225
|-2
|Usa500
|0
|CMCSA.US
|0
|TLT.US
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|61K
|GOLD
|94K
|Esp35
|52K
|Bra50Feb24
|-635
|Ger40
|11K
|Jp225
|2.1K
|Usa500
|-14
|CMCSA.US
|320
|TLT.US
|0
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +277.30 USD
Worst trade: -735 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 54
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +746.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -496.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 10
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 14
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.04 × 166
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.17 × 171
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.27 × 26
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.30 × 10
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.67 × 3
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.73 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.02 × 143
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.42 × 8043
|
RoboForex-Pro
|2.44 × 75
|
Eightcap-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|3.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5
|3.67 × 3
Customizado para ativos GOLD ou XAUUSD somente. Reotimizado semanalmente.
Recomendações:
- Capital fonte origem: USD 4.000
- Capital mínimo: US 2.000
