SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold XAUUSD
Paulo Rodrigo Tamietti

Gold XAUUSD

Paulo Rodrigo Tamietti
0 reviews
104 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -2%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 599
Profit Trades:
1 310 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
289 (18.07%)
Best trade:
277.30 USD
Worst trade:
-735.20 USD
Gross Profit:
15 584.85 USD (1 506 090 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 702.36 USD (222 185 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
58 (746.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
911.75 USD (54)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.96%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
1 070 (66.92%)
Short Trades:
529 (33.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.07 USD
Average Profit:
11.90 USD
Average Loss:
-54.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-496.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 468.42 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-6.22%
Annual Forecast:
-75.47%
Algo trading:
21%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
567.88 USD
Maximal:
5 364.31 USD (109.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
66.23% (70.66 USD)
By Equity:
67.52% (6 619.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1219
GOLD 337
Esp35 9
Bra50Feb24 5
Ger40 4
Jp225 2
Usa500 1
CMCSA.US 1
TLT.US 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 3.5K
GOLD -180
Esp35 57
Bra50Feb24 -62
Ger40 31
Jp225 -2
Usa500 0
CMCSA.US 0
TLT.US 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 61K
GOLD 94K
Esp35 52K
Bra50Feb24 -635
Ger40 11K
Jp225 2.1K
Usa500 -14
CMCSA.US 320
TLT.US 0
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +277.30 USD
Worst trade: -735 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 54
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +746.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -496.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 3
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 10
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 1
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 14
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.04 × 166
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.17 × 171
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.27 × 26
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.30 × 10
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.67 × 3
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 11
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.02 × 143
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.42 × 8043
RoboForex-Pro
2.44 × 75
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 2
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
3.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5
3.67 × 3
3 more...
Customizado para ativos GOLD ou XAUUSD somente. Reotimizado semanalmente.

Recomendações:

- Capital fonte origem: USD 4.000  

- Capital mínimo: US 2.000

No reviews
2025.12.22 02:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 07:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 18:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 17:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 16:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.11 16:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 18:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.14% of days out of 704 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.05 18:51
High current drawdown in 62% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 18:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 18:51
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
