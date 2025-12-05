SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / HedGinG ACNC F
Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG ACNC F

Quan Hui Guo
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 208%
ECMarkets-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
128 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
80 (38.46%)
Best trade:
41.40 USD
Worst trade:
-36.05 USD
Gross Profit:
828.52 USD (31 174 pips)
Gross Loss:
-367.15 USD (21 094 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (26.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
73.68 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
72.26%
Max deposit load:
3.58%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
11.55
Long Trades:
117 (56.25%)
Short Trades:
91 (43.75%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
2.22 USD
Average Profit:
6.47 USD
Average Loss:
-4.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.05 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.95%
Annual Forecast:
254.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.84 USD
Maximal:
39.96 USD (17.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.75% (39.96 USD)
By Equity:
3.01% (18.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 107
AUDCAD 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 234
AUDCAD 228
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 2.8K
AUDCAD 7.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +41.40 USD
Worst trade: -36 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +26.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.76 × 49
投资有风险，入市需谨慎！
No reviews
