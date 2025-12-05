One of the world's largest hedge funds, with a strategic presence in key international financial markets.





Venture capital fund with a differentiated strategy and a focus on consistently superior returns.





Proven track record of value creation and consistent outperforming market benchmarks.





Exceptional returns with differentiated active management.





XZ Capitalium combines rigorous fundamental analysis, sophisticated risk management, and strategic timing to identify high-potential opportunities in global markets.





FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

Rigorous selection of assets with solid fundamentals and significant appreciation potential.





ACTIVE MANAGEMENT

Continuous monitoring and tactical adjustments to capture opportunities and protect capital.





GLOBAL DIVERSIFICATION

Strategic allocation across multiple markets and asset classes to optimize risk-adjusted return.





STRATEGIC TIMING

Precise identification of entry and exit points through advanced technical analysis.





Excellence in Capital Management

Transforming opportunities into extraordinary results with over two decades of global expertise.





Return from inception +6,120% Total Return





Performance +200% per year

Experience +20 years

