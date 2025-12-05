SignalsSections
Alex Fabiano Vicari

XZ Capitalium

Alex Fabiano Vicari
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 16%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
41 (53.24%)
Loss Trades:
36 (46.75%)
Best trade:
72.87 USD
Worst trade:
-149.47 USD
Gross Profit:
419.28 USD (475 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-431.94 USD (351 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (49.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.54 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
40.36%
Max deposit load:
26.96%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
48 (62.34%)
Short Trades:
29 (37.66%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.16 USD
Average Profit:
10.23 USD
Average Loss:
-12.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-13.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-163.77 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
16.25%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.66 USD
Maximal:
215.93 USD (30.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.57% (144.81 USD)
By Equity:
18.37% (120.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 50
BTCUSD 10
ETHUSD 7
SOLUSD 6
GBPUSD 1
XAGUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 71
BTCUSD -26
ETHUSD 0
SOLUSD -6
GBPUSD 6
XAGUSD 73
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 2.6K
BTCUSD -258K
ETHUSD 13K
SOLUSD -60K
GBPUSD 120
XAGUSD 7.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.87 USD
Worst trade: -149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 74
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.25 × 8
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
VTMarkets-Live
0.68 × 226
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5585
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real8
0.80 × 874
131 more...
One of the world's largest hedge funds, with a strategic presence in key international financial markets.

Venture capital fund with a differentiated strategy and a focus on consistently superior returns.

Proven track record of value creation and consistent outperforming market benchmarks.

Exceptional returns with differentiated active management.

XZ Capitalium combines rigorous fundamental analysis, sophisticated risk management, and strategic timing to identify high-potential opportunities in global markets.

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
Rigorous selection of assets with solid fundamentals and significant appreciation potential.

ACTIVE MANAGEMENT
Continuous monitoring and tactical adjustments to capture opportunities and protect capital.

GLOBAL DIVERSIFICATION
Strategic allocation across multiple markets and asset classes to optimize risk-adjusted return.

STRATEGIC TIMING
Precise identification of entry and exit points through advanced technical analysis.

Excellence in Capital Management
Transforming opportunities into extraordinary results with over two decades of global expertise.

Return from inception +6,120% Total Return

Performance +200% per year
Experience +20 years
No reviews
2025.12.08 18:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.05 13:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.05 13:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
