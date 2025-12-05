- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
41 (53.24%)
Loss Trades:
36 (46.75%)
Best trade:
72.87 USD
Worst trade:
-149.47 USD
Gross Profit:
419.28 USD (475 928 pips)
Gross Loss:
-431.94 USD (351 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (49.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.54 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
40.36%
Max deposit load:
26.96%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
48 (62.34%)
Short Trades:
29 (37.66%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.16 USD
Average Profit:
10.23 USD
Average Loss:
-12.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-13.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-163.77 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
16.25%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.66 USD
Maximal:
215.93 USD (30.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.57% (144.81 USD)
By Equity:
18.37% (120.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|50
|BTCUSD
|10
|ETHUSD
|7
|SOLUSD
|6
|GBPUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|71
|BTCUSD
|-26
|ETHUSD
|0
|SOLUSD
|-6
|GBPUSD
|6
|XAGUSD
|73
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.6K
|BTCUSD
|-258K
|ETHUSD
|13K
|SOLUSD
|-60K
|GBPUSD
|120
|XAGUSD
|7.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +72.87 USD
Worst trade: -149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 74
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.25 × 8
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.68 × 226
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5585
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.80 × 874
One of the world's largest hedge funds, with a strategic presence in key international financial markets.
Venture capital fund with a differentiated strategy and a focus on consistently superior returns.
Proven track record of value creation and consistent outperforming market benchmarks.
Exceptional returns with differentiated active management.
XZ Capitalium combines rigorous fundamental analysis, sophisticated risk management, and strategic timing to identify high-potential opportunities in global markets.
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
Rigorous selection of assets with solid fundamentals and significant appreciation potential.
ACTIVE MANAGEMENT
Continuous monitoring and tactical adjustments to capture opportunities and protect capital.
GLOBAL DIVERSIFICATION
Strategic allocation across multiple markets and asset classes to optimize risk-adjusted return.
STRATEGIC TIMING
Precise identification of entry and exit points through advanced technical analysis.
Excellence in Capital Management
Transforming opportunities into extraordinary results with over two decades of global expertise.
Return from inception +6,120% Total Return
Performance +200% per year
Experience +20 years
Top 1% Global RankingOne of the world's largest hedge funds, with a strategic presence in key international financial markets.
Venture capital fund with a differentiated strategy and a focus on consistently superior returns.
Proven track record of value creation and consistent outperforming market benchmarks.
Exceptional returns with differentiated active management.
XZ Capitalium combines rigorous fundamental analysis, sophisticated risk management, and strategic timing to identify high-potential opportunities in global markets.
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
Rigorous selection of assets with solid fundamentals and significant appreciation potential.
ACTIVE MANAGEMENT
Continuous monitoring and tactical adjustments to capture opportunities and protect capital.
GLOBAL DIVERSIFICATION
Strategic allocation across multiple markets and asset classes to optimize risk-adjusted return.
STRATEGIC TIMING
Precise identification of entry and exit points through advanced technical analysis.
Excellence in Capital Management
Transforming opportunities into extraordinary results with over two decades of global expertise.
Return from inception +6,120% Total Return
Performance +200% per year
Experience +20 years
Top 1% Global Ranking
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
5
83%
77
53%
40%
0.97
-0.16
USD
USD
21%
1:500