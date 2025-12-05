- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
105 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
45 (30.00%)
Best trade:
1.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1.52 USD
Gross Profit:
43.65 USD (6 789 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.84 USD (1 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.79 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
4.13%
Max deposit load:
26.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.42
Long Trades:
62 (41.33%)
Short Trades:
88 (58.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.76
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
0.42 USD
Average Loss:
-0.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.75 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
35.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.34 USD
Maximal:
3.75 USD (7.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.16% (3.75 USD)
By Equity:
12.10% (13.30 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|78
|USDJPY
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|USDJPY
|3.6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.73 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.83 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.89 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.28 × 610
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.37 × 321
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.75 × 299
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|2.29 × 17
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
RSGFinance-Live
|2.54 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|4.56 × 158
