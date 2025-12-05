SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Erc signal trading
Eduard Amable Riascos Chamorro

Erc signal trading

Eduard Amable Riascos Chamorro
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 36%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
150
Profit Trades:
105 (70.00%)
Loss Trades:
45 (30.00%)
Best trade:
1.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1.52 USD
Gross Profit:
43.65 USD (6 789 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15.84 USD (1 746 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (4.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5.79 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
4.13%
Max deposit load:
26.91%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.42
Long Trades:
62 (41.33%)
Short Trades:
88 (58.67%)
Profit Factor:
2.76
Expected Payoff:
0.19 USD
Average Profit:
0.42 USD
Average Loss:
-0.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.75 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
35.98%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.34 USD
Maximal:
3.75 USD (7.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.16% (3.75 USD)
By Equity:
12.10% (13.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 78
USDJPY 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 10
USDJPY 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
USDJPY 3.6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.38 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.83 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.54 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.73 × 100
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.83 × 6
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.86 × 7
ICMarkets-Live14
0.89 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.28 × 610
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.37 × 321
RoboForex-ECN
1.75 × 299
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
2.29 × 17
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
RSGFinance-Live
2.54 × 26
ICMarkets-Live03
4.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.56 × 158
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.12 02:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.05 04:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Erc signal trading
30 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
97
USD
5
0%
150
70%
4%
2.75
0.19
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.