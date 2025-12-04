- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 405
Profit Trades:
1 862 (54.68%)
Loss Trades:
1 543 (45.32%)
Best trade:
268.20 USD
Worst trade:
-292.86 USD
Gross Profit:
21 057.42 USD (885 539 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 050.44 USD (757 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (23.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
458.75 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.29%
Max deposit load:
4.33%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
94
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
2 033 (59.71%)
Short Trades:
1 372 (40.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
11.31 USD
Average Loss:
-11.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
48 (-395.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 407.29 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
151.34%
Annual Forecast:
1 836.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 837.22 USD
Maximal:
2 590.95 USD (94.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.09% (2 590.95 USD)
By Equity:
7.83% (522.29 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1422
|USDJPY
|770
|GBPUSD
|387
|CHFJPY
|379
|EURUSD
|378
|EURJPY
|68
|AUDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|5.4K
|USDJPY
|-492
|GBPUSD
|-180
|CHFJPY
|223
|EURUSD
|67
|EURJPY
|-989
|AUDJPY
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|156K
|USDJPY
|-17K
|GBPUSD
|-3.3K
|CHFJPY
|22K
|EURUSD
|5.6K
|EURJPY
|-34K
|AUDJPY
|9
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +268.20 USD
Worst trade: -293 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -395.09 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 4
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.61 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.74 × 121
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.97 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.18 × 596
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.31 × 1234
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.36 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.47 × 4779
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.65 × 84
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|1.67 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.73 × 1655
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|1.76 × 148
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.85 × 488
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|1.96 × 159
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|2.16 × 199
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.26 × 50
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-52%
0
0
USD
USD
7.1K
USD
USD
60
100%
3 405
54%
94%
1.23
1.18
USD
USD
94%
1:500