Lai Yin Wong

FXG

Lai Yin Wong
0 reviews
60 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -52%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 405
Profit Trades:
1 862 (54.68%)
Loss Trades:
1 543 (45.32%)
Best trade:
268.20 USD
Worst trade:
-292.86 USD
Gross Profit:
21 057.42 USD (885 539 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 050.44 USD (757 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (23.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
458.75 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.29%
Max deposit load:
4.33%
Latest trade:
6 days ago
Trades per week:
94
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
2 033 (59.71%)
Short Trades:
1 372 (40.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
11.31 USD
Average Loss:
-11.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
48 (-395.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 407.29 USD (21)
Monthly growth:
151.34%
Annual Forecast:
1 836.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 837.22 USD
Maximal:
2 590.95 USD (94.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.09% (2 590.95 USD)
By Equity:
7.83% (522.29 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1422
USDJPY 770
GBPUSD 387
CHFJPY 379
EURUSD 378
EURJPY 68
AUDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 5.4K
USDJPY -492
GBPUSD -180
CHFJPY 223
EURUSD 67
EURJPY -989
AUDJPY 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 156K
USDJPY -17K
GBPUSD -3.3K
CHFJPY 22K
EURUSD 5.6K
EURJPY -34K
AUDJPY 9
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +268.20 USD
Worst trade: -293 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 21
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -395.09 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 3
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 4
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live18
0.61 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.74 × 121
ICMarkets-Live11
0.97 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live14
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.18 × 596
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.31 × 1234
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.36 × 58
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.47 × 4779
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.65 × 84
ICMarkets-Live14
1.67 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.73 × 1655
ICMarkets-Live20
1.76 × 148
ICMarkets-Live12
1.85 × 488
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1.96 × 159
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
2.16 × 199
Tickmill-Live05
2.26 × 50
44 more...
No reviews
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 04:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 15:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 15:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FXG
30 USD per month
-52%
0
0
USD
7.1K
USD
60
100%
3 405
54%
94%
1.23
1.18
USD
94%
1:500
