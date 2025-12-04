- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
153 (67.69%)
Loss Trades:
73 (32.30%)
Best trade:
29.59 USD
Worst trade:
-22.40 USD
Gross Profit:
307.10 USD (7 604 pips)
Gross Loss:
-167.18 USD (5 555 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (22.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.59 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
88.03%
Max deposit load:
2.99%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.25
Long Trades:
147 (65.04%)
Short Trades:
79 (34.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
-2.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.89%
Annual Forecast:
132.13%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.10 USD
Maximal:
22.40 USD (16.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.68% (22.40 USD)
By Equity:
6.88% (17.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|INJ
|28
|AXS
|24
|TRUMP
|23
|AVALANCH
|22
|APTOS
|21
|ILLUVIUM
|19
|RENDER
|18
|CHAINLNK
|16
|GBPUSD
|16
|EURUSD
|13
|WTI
|8
|NG
|7
|NEAR
|5
|SUGAR
|3
|BRN
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|INJ
|18
|AXS
|5
|TRUMP
|-1
|AVALANCH
|13
|APTOS
|-19
|ILLUVIUM
|4
|RENDER
|-12
|CHAINLNK
|59
|GBPUSD
|-8
|EURUSD
|5
|WTI
|20
|NG
|19
|NEAR
|1
|SUGAR
|4
|BRN
|30
|XAUUSD
|2
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|INJ
|312
|AXS
|416
|TRUMP
|-126
|AVALANCH
|262
|APTOS
|-184
|ILLUVIUM
|364
|RENDER
|-143
|CHAINLNK
|590
|GBPUSD
|-690
|EURUSD
|340
|WTI
|201
|NG
|10
|NEAR
|147
|SUGAR
|33
|BRN
|300
|XAUUSD
|217
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.59 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GCI-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge06
|0.00 × 16
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 70
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 23
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US01-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-4
|0.00 × 5
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 53
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 28
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
360Capital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 30
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
115%
0
0
USD
USD
262
USD
USD
16
69%
226
67%
88%
1.83
0.62
USD
USD
17%
1:500