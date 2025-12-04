SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / TEXHOMAPKET
Yevgeniy Rechkin

TEXHOMAPKET

Yevgeniy Rechkin
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 115%
Alpari-Standard1
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
153 (67.69%)
Loss Trades:
73 (32.30%)
Best trade:
29.59 USD
Worst trade:
-22.40 USD
Gross Profit:
307.10 USD (7 604 pips)
Gross Loss:
-167.18 USD (5 555 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (22.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.59 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
88.03%
Max deposit load:
2.99%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.25
Long Trades:
147 (65.04%)
Short Trades:
79 (34.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
2.01 USD
Average Loss:
-2.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-4.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.40 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.89%
Annual Forecast:
132.13%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.10 USD
Maximal:
22.40 USD (16.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.68% (22.40 USD)
By Equity:
6.88% (17.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
INJ 28
AXS 24
TRUMP 23
AVALANCH 22
APTOS 21
ILLUVIUM 19
RENDER 18
CHAINLNK 16
GBPUSD 16
EURUSD 13
WTI 8
NG 7
NEAR 5
SUGAR 3
BRN 2
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
INJ 18
AXS 5
TRUMP -1
AVALANCH 13
APTOS -19
ILLUVIUM 4
RENDER -12
CHAINLNK 59
GBPUSD -8
EURUSD 5
WTI 20
NG 19
NEAR 1
SUGAR 4
BRN 30
XAUUSD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
INJ 312
AXS 416
TRUMP -126
AVALANCH 262
APTOS -184
ILLUVIUM 364
RENDER -143
CHAINLNK 590
GBPUSD -690
EURUSD 340
WTI 201
NG 10
NEAR 147
SUGAR 33
BRN 300
XAUUSD 217
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.59 USD
Worst trade: -22 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Standard1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GCI-Live
0.00 × 5
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live05
0.00 × 3
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 9
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge06
0.00 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 70
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 23
Axi-US06-Live
0.00 × 1
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US01-Demo
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-4
0.00 × 5
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 53
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 28
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
360Capital-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 30
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
301 more...
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.