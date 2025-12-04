SignalsSections
Doan Van Hai

EU10

Doan Van Hai
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 36%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
37 (67.27%)
Loss Trades:
18 (32.73%)
Best trade:
53.54 USD
Worst trade:
-67.14 USD
Gross Profit:
135.96 USD (3 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.72 USD (2 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (37.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.54 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
4.74%
Max deposit load:
28.69%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.66
Long Trades:
17 (30.91%)
Short Trades:
38 (69.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
-5.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.30%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.75 USD
Maximal:
67.16 USD (39.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.28% (67.40 USD)
By Equity:
12.11% (27.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 27
NZDCHF 12
USDCAD 8
NZDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
EURGBP 2
NZDCAD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 19
NZDCHF 17
USDCAD 2
NZDUSD 1
EURAUD 1
EURGBP 3
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 821
NZDCHF 47
USDCAD -470
NZDUSD 46
EURAUD 198
EURGBP 200
NZDCAD 117
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.54 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 7
RoboForex-ECN
0.59 × 3646
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.82 × 11
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.44 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
BCS5-Real
1.64 × 28
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.73 × 83
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
1.78 × 27
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 244
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
98 more...
Only EA with Kintech EA
Candle Pattern
No reviews
2025.12.23 00:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 21:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.05 14:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.05 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 13:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EU10
36 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
232
USD
6
78%
55
67%
5%
1.48
0.80
USD
35%
1:500
