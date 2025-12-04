- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
55
Profit Trades:
37 (67.27%)
Loss Trades:
18 (32.73%)
Best trade:
53.54 USD
Worst trade:
-67.14 USD
Gross Profit:
135.96 USD (3 002 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91.72 USD (2 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (37.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.54 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
4.74%
Max deposit load:
28.69%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.66
Long Trades:
17 (30.91%)
Short Trades:
38 (69.09%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
3.67 USD
Average Loss:
-5.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
8.30%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.75 USD
Maximal:
67.16 USD (39.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.28% (67.40 USD)
By Equity:
12.11% (27.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|27
|NZDCHF
|12
|USDCAD
|8
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|NZDCAD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|19
|NZDCHF
|17
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURGBP
|3
|NZDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|821
|NZDCHF
|47
|USDCAD
|-470
|NZDUSD
|46
|EURAUD
|198
|EURGBP
|200
|NZDCAD
|117
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.54 USD
Worst trade: -67 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +37.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.46 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.59 × 3646
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.82 × 11
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.44 × 43
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
|
BCS5-Real
|1.64 × 28
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.73 × 83
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.78 × 27
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 244
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
