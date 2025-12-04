- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
154 (71.96%)
Loss Trades:
60 (28.04%)
Best trade:
227.44 USD
Worst trade:
-98.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 214.00 USD (71 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 346.98 USD (32 640 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (287.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
649.49 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
35.77%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.10
Long Trades:
87 (40.65%)
Short Trades:
127 (59.35%)
Profit Factor:
3.13
Expected Payoff:
13.40 USD
Average Profit:
27.36 USD
Average Loss:
-22.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-330.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-333.26 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
25.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
470.12 USD (6.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.67% (470.12 USD)
By Equity:
21.73% (1 101.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|20
|USDCHF
|17
|GBPCHF
|15
|USDCAD
|14
|AUDCHF
|13
|NZDUSD
|13
|EURCHF
|12
|AUDUSD
|12
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPUSD
|12
|NZDJPY
|11
|AUDCAD
|11
|GBPCAD
|10
|GBPAUD
|10
|CADCHF
|9
|EURJPY
|8
|GBPJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|653
|USDCHF
|170
|GBPCHF
|451
|USDCAD
|-193
|AUDCHF
|309
|NZDUSD
|467
|EURCHF
|173
|AUDUSD
|76
|USDJPY
|127
|GBPUSD
|42
|NZDJPY
|77
|AUDCAD
|65
|GBPCAD
|261
|GBPAUD
|197
|CADCHF
|131
|EURJPY
|-298
|GBPJPY
|30
|CADJPY
|82
|EURGBP
|47
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|5.3K
|USDCHF
|-2.2K
|GBPCHF
|2.7K
|USDCAD
|-3K
|AUDCHF
|3.6K
|NZDUSD
|3.3K
|EURCHF
|2.3K
|AUDUSD
|957
|USDJPY
|5.5K
|GBPUSD
|142
|NZDJPY
|3.4K
|AUDCAD
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|6.4K
|GBPAUD
|7.3K
|CADCHF
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|-6.9K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|CADJPY
|3.3K
|EURGBP
|929
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +227.44 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +287.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -330.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
28币手动+人工
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
33 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
USD
5.1K
USD
USD
8
0%
214
71%
36%
3.12
13.40
USD
USD
22%
1:500