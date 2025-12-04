SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Duck28bi
Hao Chen

Duck28bi

Hao Chen
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 33 USD per month
growth since 2025 65%
GTCGlobalSA-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
214
Profit Trades:
154 (71.96%)
Loss Trades:
60 (28.04%)
Best trade:
227.44 USD
Worst trade:
-98.20 USD
Gross Profit:
4 214.00 USD (71 088 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 346.98 USD (32 640 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (287.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
649.49 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.34
Trading activity:
35.77%
Max deposit load:
4.84%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
6.10
Long Trades:
87 (40.65%)
Short Trades:
127 (59.35%)
Profit Factor:
3.13
Expected Payoff:
13.40 USD
Average Profit:
27.36 USD
Average Loss:
-22.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-330.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-333.26 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
25.66%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
470.12 USD (6.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.67% (470.12 USD)
By Equity:
21.73% (1 101.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 20
USDCHF 17
GBPCHF 15
USDCAD 14
AUDCHF 13
NZDUSD 13
EURCHF 12
AUDUSD 12
USDJPY 12
GBPUSD 12
NZDJPY 11
AUDCAD 11
GBPCAD 10
GBPAUD 10
CADCHF 9
EURJPY 8
GBPJPY 6
CADJPY 6
EURGBP 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 653
USDCHF 170
GBPCHF 451
USDCAD -193
AUDCHF 309
NZDUSD 467
EURCHF 173
AUDUSD 76
USDJPY 127
GBPUSD 42
NZDJPY 77
AUDCAD 65
GBPCAD 261
GBPAUD 197
CADCHF 131
EURJPY -298
GBPJPY 30
CADJPY 82
EURGBP 47
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 5.3K
USDCHF -2.2K
GBPCHF 2.7K
USDCAD -3K
AUDCHF 3.6K
NZDUSD 3.3K
EURCHF 2.3K
AUDUSD 957
USDJPY 5.5K
GBPUSD 142
NZDJPY 3.4K
AUDCAD 2.5K
GBPCAD 6.4K
GBPAUD 7.3K
CADCHF 1.9K
EURJPY -6.9K
GBPJPY 1.1K
CADJPY 3.3K
EURGBP 929
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +227.44 USD
Worst trade: -98 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +287.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -330.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GTCGlobalSA-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

28币手动+人工
No reviews
2025.12.19 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.18 18:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 04:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 04:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.04 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
