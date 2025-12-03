- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
187 (66.78%)
Loss Trades:
93 (33.21%)
Best trade:
2 056.68 CHF
Worst trade:
-858.10 CHF
Gross Profit:
14 189.06 CHF (34 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 979.86 CHF (35 656 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (564.94 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 748.01 CHF (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.88%
Max deposit load:
83.10%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
66 (23.57%)
Short Trades:
214 (76.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
4.32 CHF
Average Profit:
75.88 CHF
Average Loss:
-139.57 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 784.19 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 784.19 CHF (8)
Monthly growth:
14.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
236.47 CHF
Maximal:
3 926.24 CHF (25.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.94% (3 926.24 CHF)
By Equity:
33.63% (4 542.87 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|72
|EURCHF
|61
|USDJPY
|40
|EURUSD
|30
|EURJPY
|26
|AUDJPY
|18
|EURGBP
|8
|USDCHF
|8
|GBPJPY
|6
|AUDUSD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|970
|EURCHF
|769
|USDJPY
|-190
|EURUSD
|111
|EURJPY
|125
|AUDJPY
|-565
|EURGBP
|429
|USDCHF
|-195
|GBPJPY
|-351
|AUDUSD
|-143
|EURAUD
|233
|AUDNZD
|61
|GBPUSD
|-7
|XAGUSD
|5
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|1.3K
|EURCHF
|837
|USDJPY
|-708
|EURUSD
|-79
|EURJPY
|475
|AUDJPY
|-2.9K
|EURGBP
|728
|USDCHF
|-275
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDUSD
|-344
|EURAUD
|852
|AUDNZD
|258
|GBPUSD
|-16
|XAGUSD
|131
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 056.68 CHF
Worst trade: -858 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +564.94 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 784.19 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
