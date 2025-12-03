SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / OmniNoll
Remy Noll

OmniNoll

Remy Noll
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
280
Profit Trades:
187 (66.78%)
Loss Trades:
93 (33.21%)
Best trade:
2 056.68 CHF
Worst trade:
-858.10 CHF
Gross Profit:
14 189.06 CHF (34 790 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 979.86 CHF (35 656 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (564.94 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 748.01 CHF (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
98.88%
Max deposit load:
83.10%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.31
Long Trades:
66 (23.57%)
Short Trades:
214 (76.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
4.32 CHF
Average Profit:
75.88 CHF
Average Loss:
-139.57 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-3 784.19 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 784.19 CHF (8)
Monthly growth:
14.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
236.47 CHF
Maximal:
3 926.24 CHF (25.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.94% (3 926.24 CHF)
By Equity:
33.63% (4 542.87 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 72
EURCHF 61
USDJPY 40
EURUSD 30
EURJPY 26
AUDJPY 18
EURGBP 8
USDCHF 8
GBPJPY 6
AUDUSD 4
EURAUD 3
AUDNZD 2
GBPUSD 1
XAGUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 970
EURCHF 769
USDJPY -190
EURUSD 111
EURJPY 125
AUDJPY -565
EURGBP 429
USDCHF -195
GBPJPY -351
AUDUSD -143
EURAUD 233
AUDNZD 61
GBPUSD -7
XAGUSD 5
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 1.3K
EURCHF 837
USDJPY -708
EURUSD -79
EURJPY 475
AUDJPY -2.9K
EURGBP 728
USDCHF -275
GBPJPY -1.2K
AUDUSD -344
EURAUD 852
AUDNZD 258
GBPUSD -16
XAGUSD 131
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 056.68 CHF
Worst trade: -858 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +564.94 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 784.19 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 3
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.06 × 51
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.33 × 1460
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 266
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.52 × 54
ForexTime-MT5
0.56 × 18800
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
1.88 × 25364
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
4.20 × 44
Test
No reviews
2025.12.19 07:20
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.15 09:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.06 15:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
