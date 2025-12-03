- Growth
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
95 (77.86%)
Loss Trades:
27 (22.13%)
Best trade:
7.98 USD
Worst trade:
-7.85 USD
Gross Profit:
87.89 USD (58 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.69 USD (65 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (5.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.03 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
74.10%
Max deposit load:
8.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
79 (64.75%)
Short Trades:
43 (35.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
0.93 USD
Average Loss:
-2.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.71 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.38 USD
Maximal:
20.71 USD (16.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.79% (20.71 USD)
By Equity:
25.39% (27.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|121
|EURUSDm#
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|22
|EURUSDm#
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|-7.4K
|EURUSDm#
|-19
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.98 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Welcome to my official trading signal based on the Expert Advisor Gold 1 Minute Grid, a powerful and well-structured grid system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.
This signal mirrors the real trading performance of my EA:
Gold 1 Minute Grid: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724
