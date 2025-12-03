SignalsSections
Nguyen Chung

One Minute Grid

Nguyen Chung
Reliability
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
95 (77.86%)
Loss Trades:
27 (22.13%)
Best trade:
7.98 USD
Worst trade:
-7.85 USD
Gross Profit:
87.89 USD (58 283 pips)
Gross Loss:
-65.69 USD (65 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (5.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.03 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
74.10%
Max deposit load:
8.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
47
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
79 (64.75%)
Short Trades:
43 (35.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
0.18 USD
Average Profit:
0.93 USD
Average Loss:
-2.43 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-5.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.71 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
22.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.38 USD
Maximal:
20.71 USD (16.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.79% (20.71 USD)
By Equity:
25.39% (27.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 121
EURUSDm# 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 22
EURUSDm# 0
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# -7.4K
EURUSDm# -19
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.98 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +5.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to my official trading signal based on the Expert Advisor Gold 1 Minute Grid, a powerful and well-structured grid system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

This signal mirrors the real trading performance of my EA:

Gold 1 Minute Grid: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724


2025.12.19 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 11:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 03:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.12 02:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.04 09:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 10:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.03 08:07
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
One Minute Grid
30 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
122
USD
3
100%
122
77%
74%
1.33
0.18
USD
25%
1:500
