📌 Signal: Gold 1 Minute Grid – Stable & Low-Risk Grid Trading on XAUUSD
Welcome to my official trading signal based on the Expert Advisor Gold 1 Minute Grid, a powerful and well-structured grid system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.
This signal mirrors the real trading performance of my EA:
👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid
EA link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724
🔥 Important Note:
✅ This signal runs 100% on MQL5 VPS, ensuring stable operation, no interruptions, no PC downtime, and perfect synchronization with the broker.
Subscribers can expect smooth execution with minimal slippage.
🔶 About the Strategy
This signal uses a smart grid system with trend filtering and hedge protection, allowing the account to grow steadily while keeping risks under control.
Main features of the strategy:
✔ Grid trading optimized for Gold (GOLD, XAUUSD)
✔ Hedge protection to reduce drawdown during strong trends
✔ Basket Take Profit (smart closing of all orders in profit)
✔ Dynamic ATR-based grid spacing
✔ EMA trend filter to avoid dangerous entries
✔ Max Trend Range filter to block trading in extreme volatility
✔ Safe lot sizing suitable for small accounts
The EA does not rely on martingale or high-risk multipliers.
All logic is fully automated — no manual intervention needed.
🔶 Recommended Conditions
For subscribers who want to copy this signal, it is recommended to use:
-
XM broker
Register using my referral link for bonuses & full support:
👉 https://www.xm.com/referral?token=9ri6-8XQ2a01o0dqvYhCdQ
-
Micro account
-
Minimum balance: $100 (Micro) or $500 (Standard)
-
Lot size: 0.1 in Micro (~ 0.001 lot standard)
-
Works with XAUUSD 2-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-detects)
This signal is designed to be stable even for small accounts thanks to built-in risk controls.
🔶 Why This Signal Is Safer Than Typical Grid Systems
Many grid EAs fail because they open trades blindly.
Gold 1 Minute Grid solves these issues through:
• EMA200 trend direction
• Range limit to block trading in runaway trends
• Hedge protection when floating loss reaches a safe threshold
• Smart Basket TP to lock profits
• Controlled maximum number of positions
This keeps the account stable even during strong Gold movements.
🔶 Performance Expectation
• Daily profits: small but consistent
• Drawdown: controlled by hedge logic
• Trading frequency: steady on M1
• Best during London & New York sessions
This is not a gambling EA — it is designed for long-term stable growth.
🔶 Try the EA Yourself
If you want to run the strategy on your own account, you can purchase the EA here:
👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724
I offer full support for installation and optimal settings.
🔶 Final Notes
• No manual trading
• No martingale
• Fully automated with strict logic
• Tested on real market conditions
• Stable & consistent for gradual account growth
• Running 100% on MQL5 VPS for maximum safety
If you have questions or need help with setup or copying the signal, feel free to contact me anytime.
