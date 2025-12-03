SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold 1 Minute Grid
Nguyen Chung

Gold 1 Minute Grid

Nguyen Chung
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 3%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
14 (73.68%)
Loss Trade:
5 (26.32%)
Best Trade:
6.07 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
11.13 USD (6 064 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8.36 USD (8 352 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (1.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6.91 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
75.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.58%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
47 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.48
Long Trade:
9 (47.37%)
Short Trade:
10 (52.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.33
Profitto previsto:
0.15 USD
Profitto medio:
0.80 USD
Perdita media:
-1.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-5.82 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5.82 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.38 USD
Massimale:
5.82 USD (5.74%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.74% (5.82 USD)
Per equità:
12.19% (12.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLDm# 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLDm# 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLDm# -2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.07 USD
Worst Trade: -3 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -5.82 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

📌 Signal: Gold 1 Minute Grid – Stable & Low-Risk Grid Trading on XAUUSD
Welcome to my official trading signal based on the Expert Advisor Gold 1 Minute Grid, a powerful and well-structured grid system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

This signal mirrors the real trading performance of my EA:
👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid
EA link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724

🔥 Important Note:
This signal runs 100% on MQL5 VPS, ensuring stable operation, no interruptions, no PC downtime, and perfect synchronization with the broker.
Subscribers can expect smooth execution with minimal slippage.

🔶 About the Strategy
This signal uses a smart grid system with trend filtering and hedge protection, allowing the account to grow steadily while keeping risks under control.

Main features of the strategy:

✔ Grid trading optimized for Gold (GOLD, XAUUSD)
✔ Hedge protection to reduce drawdown during strong trends
✔ Basket Take Profit (smart closing of all orders in profit)
✔ Dynamic ATR-based grid spacing
✔ EMA trend filter to avoid dangerous entries
✔ Max Trend Range filter to block trading in extreme volatility
✔ Safe lot sizing suitable for small accounts

The EA does not rely on martingale or high-risk multipliers.
All logic is fully automated — no manual intervention needed.

🔶 Recommended Conditions
For subscribers who want to copy this signal, it is recommended to use:

  • XM broker
    Register using my referral link for bonuses & full support:
    👉 https://www.xm.com/referral?token=9ri6-8XQ2a01o0dqvYhCdQ

  • Micro account

  • Minimum balance: $100 (Micro) or $500 (Standard)

  • Lot size: 0.1 in Micro (~ 0.001 lot standard)

  • Works with XAUUSD 2-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-detects)

This signal is designed to be stable even for small accounts thanks to built-in risk controls.

🔶 Why This Signal Is Safer Than Typical Grid Systems

Many grid EAs fail because they open trades blindly.
Gold 1 Minute Grid solves these issues through:

• EMA200 trend direction
• Range limit to block trading in runaway trends
• Hedge protection when floating loss reaches a safe threshold
• Smart Basket TP to lock profits
• Controlled maximum number of positions

This keeps the account stable even during strong Gold movements.

🔶 Performance Expectation

• Daily profits: small but consistent
• Drawdown: controlled by hedge logic
• Trading frequency: steady on M1
• Best during London & New York sessions

This is not a gambling EA — it is designed for long-term stable growth.

🔶 Try the EA Yourself

If you want to run the strategy on your own account, you can purchase the EA here:

👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724

I offer full support for installation and optimal settings.

🔶 Final Notes

• No manual trading
• No martingale
• Fully automated with strict logic
• Tested on real market conditions
• Stable & consistent for gradual account growth
• Running 100% on MQL5 VPS for maximum safety

If you have questions or need help with setup or copying the signal, feel free to contact me anytime.


