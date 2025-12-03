📌 Signal: Gold 1 Minute Grid – Stable & Low-Risk Grid Trading on XAUUSD

Welcome to my official trading signal based on the Expert Advisor Gold 1 Minute Grid, a powerful and well-structured grid system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

This signal mirrors the real trading performance of my EA:

👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid

EA link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724

🔥 Important Note:

✅ This signal runs 100% on MQL5 VPS, ensuring stable operation, no interruptions, no PC downtime, and perfect synchronization with the broker.

Subscribers can expect smooth execution with minimal slippage.

🔶 About the Strategy

This signal uses a smart grid system with trend filtering and hedge protection, allowing the account to grow steadily while keeping risks under control.

Main features of the strategy:

✔ Grid trading optimized for Gold (GOLD, XAUUSD)

✔ Hedge protection to reduce drawdown during strong trends

✔ Basket Take Profit (smart closing of all orders in profit)

✔ Dynamic ATR-based grid spacing

✔ EMA trend filter to avoid dangerous entries

✔ Max Trend Range filter to block trading in extreme volatility

✔ Safe lot sizing suitable for small accounts

The EA does not rely on martingale or high-risk multipliers.

All logic is fully automated — no manual intervention needed.

🔶 Recommended Conditions

For subscribers who want to copy this signal, it is recommended to use:

XM broker

Register using my referral link for bonuses & full support:

👉 https://www.xm.com/referral?token=9ri6-8XQ2a01o0dqvYhCdQ

Micro account

Minimum balance : $100 (Micro) or $500 (Standard)

Lot size : 0.1 in Micro (~ 0.001 lot standard)

Works with XAUUSD 2-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-detects)

This signal is designed to be stable even for small accounts thanks to built-in risk controls.

🔶 Why This Signal Is Safer Than Typical Grid Systems

Many grid EAs fail because they open trades blindly.

Gold 1 Minute Grid solves these issues through:

• EMA200 trend direction

• Range limit to block trading in runaway trends

• Hedge protection when floating loss reaches a safe threshold

• Smart Basket TP to lock profits

• Controlled maximum number of positions

This keeps the account stable even during strong Gold movements.

🔶 Performance Expectation

• Daily profits: small but consistent

• Drawdown: controlled by hedge logic

• Trading frequency: steady on M1

• Best during London & New York sessions

This is not a gambling EA — it is designed for long-term stable growth.

🔶 Try the EA Yourself

If you want to run the strategy on your own account, you can purchase the EA here:

👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid EA

I offer full support for installation and optimal settings.

🔶 Final Notes

• No manual trading

• No martingale

• Fully automated with strict logic

• Tested on real market conditions

• Stable & consistent for gradual account growth

• Running 100% on MQL5 VPS for maximum safety

If you have questions or need help with setup or copying the signal, feel free to contact me anytime.