Nguyen Chung

Gold 1 Minute Grid

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 3%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
19
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
14 (73.68%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
5 (26.32%)
En iyi işlem:
6.07 USD
En kötü işlem:
-2.54 USD
Brüt kâr:
11.13 USD (6 064 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-8.36 USD (8 352 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
6 (1.44 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
6.91 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
75.14%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.58%
En son işlem:
1 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
19
Ort. tutma süresi:
47 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
0.48
Alış işlemleri:
9 (47.37%)
Satış işlemleri:
10 (52.63%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.33
Beklenen getiri:
0.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.80 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-1.67 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
4 (-5.82 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-5.82 USD (4)
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
4.38 USD
Maksimum:
5.82 USD (5.74%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
5.74% (5.82 USD)
Varlığa göre:
12.19% (12.37 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLDm# 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLDm# 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLDm# -2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +6.07 USD
En kötü işlem: -3 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.44 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -5.82 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

📌 Signal: Gold 1 Minute Grid – Stable & Low-Risk Grid Trading on XAUUSD
Welcome to my official trading signal based on the Expert Advisor Gold 1 Minute Grid, a powerful and well-structured grid system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

This signal mirrors the real trading performance of my EA:
👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid
EA link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724

🔥 Important Note:
This signal runs 100% on MQL5 VPS, ensuring stable operation, no interruptions, no PC downtime, and perfect synchronization with the broker.
Subscribers can expect smooth execution with minimal slippage.

🔶 About the Strategy
This signal uses a smart grid system with trend filtering and hedge protection, allowing the account to grow steadily while keeping risks under control.

Main features of the strategy:

✔ Grid trading optimized for Gold (GOLD, XAUUSD)
✔ Hedge protection to reduce drawdown during strong trends
✔ Basket Take Profit (smart closing of all orders in profit)
✔ Dynamic ATR-based grid spacing
✔ EMA trend filter to avoid dangerous entries
✔ Max Trend Range filter to block trading in extreme volatility
✔ Safe lot sizing suitable for small accounts

The EA does not rely on martingale or high-risk multipliers.
All logic is fully automated — no manual intervention needed.

🔶 Recommended Conditions
For subscribers who want to copy this signal, it is recommended to use:

  • XM broker
    Register using my referral link for bonuses & full support:
    👉 https://www.xm.com/referral?token=9ri6-8XQ2a01o0dqvYhCdQ

  • Micro account

  • Minimum balance: $100 (Micro) or $500 (Standard)

  • Lot size: 0.1 in Micro (~ 0.001 lot standard)

  • Works with XAUUSD 2-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-detects)

This signal is designed to be stable even for small accounts thanks to built-in risk controls.

🔶 Why This Signal Is Safer Than Typical Grid Systems

Many grid EAs fail because they open trades blindly.
Gold 1 Minute Grid solves these issues through:

• EMA200 trend direction
• Range limit to block trading in runaway trends
• Hedge protection when floating loss reaches a safe threshold
• Smart Basket TP to lock profits
• Controlled maximum number of positions

This keeps the account stable even during strong Gold movements.

🔶 Performance Expectation

• Daily profits: small but consistent
• Drawdown: controlled by hedge logic
• Trading frequency: steady on M1
• Best during London & New York sessions

This is not a gambling EA — it is designed for long-term stable growth.

🔶 Try the EA Yourself

If you want to run the strategy on your own account, you can purchase the EA here:

👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724

I offer full support for installation and optimal settings.

🔶 Final Notes

• No manual trading
• No martingale
• Fully automated with strict logic
• Tested on real market conditions
• Stable & consistent for gradual account growth
• Running 100% on MQL5 VPS for maximum safety

If you have questions or need help with setup or copying the signal, feel free to contact me anytime.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 10:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.03 08:07
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
