SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold 1 Minute Grid
Nguyen Chung

Gold 1 Minute Grid

Nguyen Chung
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 3%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
19
Bénéfice trades:
14 (73.68%)
Perte trades:
5 (26.32%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-2.54 USD
Bénéfice brut:
11.13 USD (6 064 pips)
Perte brute:
-8.36 USD (8 352 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (1.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
6.91 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
75.14%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.58%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
47 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.48
Longs trades:
9 (47.37%)
Courts trades:
10 (52.63%)
Facteur de profit:
1.33
Rendement attendu:
0.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.80 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-5.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5.82 USD (4)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.38 USD
Maximal:
5.82 USD (5.74%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.74% (5.82 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.19% (12.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLDm# 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# -2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.07 USD
Pire transaction: -3 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -5.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

📌 Signal: Gold 1 Minute Grid – Stable & Low-Risk Grid Trading on XAUUSD
Welcome to my official trading signal based on the Expert Advisor Gold 1 Minute Grid, a powerful and well-structured grid system designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.

This signal mirrors the real trading performance of my EA:
👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid
EA link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724

🔥 Important Note:
This signal runs 100% on MQL5 VPS, ensuring stable operation, no interruptions, no PC downtime, and perfect synchronization with the broker.
Subscribers can expect smooth execution with minimal slippage.

🔶 About the Strategy
This signal uses a smart grid system with trend filtering and hedge protection, allowing the account to grow steadily while keeping risks under control.

Main features of the strategy:

✔ Grid trading optimized for Gold (GOLD, XAUUSD)
✔ Hedge protection to reduce drawdown during strong trends
✔ Basket Take Profit (smart closing of all orders in profit)
✔ Dynamic ATR-based grid spacing
✔ EMA trend filter to avoid dangerous entries
✔ Max Trend Range filter to block trading in extreme volatility
✔ Safe lot sizing suitable for small accounts

The EA does not rely on martingale or high-risk multipliers.
All logic is fully automated — no manual intervention needed.

🔶 Recommended Conditions
For subscribers who want to copy this signal, it is recommended to use:

  • XM broker
    Register using my referral link for bonuses & full support:
    👉 https://www.xm.com/referral?token=9ri6-8XQ2a01o0dqvYhCdQ

  • Micro account

  • Minimum balance: $100 (Micro) or $500 (Standard)

  • Lot size: 0.1 in Micro (~ 0.001 lot standard)

  • Works with XAUUSD 2-digit or 3-digit pricing (EA auto-detects)

This signal is designed to be stable even for small accounts thanks to built-in risk controls.

🔶 Why This Signal Is Safer Than Typical Grid Systems

Many grid EAs fail because they open trades blindly.
Gold 1 Minute Grid solves these issues through:

• EMA200 trend direction
• Range limit to block trading in runaway trends
• Hedge protection when floating loss reaches a safe threshold
• Smart Basket TP to lock profits
• Controlled maximum number of positions

This keeps the account stable even during strong Gold movements.

🔶 Performance Expectation

• Daily profits: small but consistent
• Drawdown: controlled by hedge logic
• Trading frequency: steady on M1
• Best during London & New York sessions

This is not a gambling EA — it is designed for long-term stable growth.

🔶 Try the EA Yourself

If you want to run the strategy on your own account, you can purchase the EA here:

👉 Gold 1 Minute Grid EA
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156724

I offer full support for installation and optimal settings.

🔶 Final Notes

• No manual trading
• No martingale
• Fully automated with strict logic
• Tested on real market conditions
• Stable & consistent for gradual account growth
• Running 100% on MQL5 VPS for maximum safety

If you have questions or need help with setup or copying the signal, feel free to contact me anytime.


Aucun avis
2025.12.03 17:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 16:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 10:07
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.03 08:07
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.03 08:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold 1 Minute Grid
30 USD par mois
3%
0
0
USD
103
USD
1
100%
19
73%
75%
1.33
0.15
USD
12%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.