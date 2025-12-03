- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
91 (41.93%)
Loss Trades:
126 (58.06%)
Best trade:
346.99 USD
Worst trade:
-358.93 USD
Gross Profit:
22 799.91 USD (365 422 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 776.39 USD (293 970 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2 252.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 463.78 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.05%
Max deposit load:
25.67%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
124 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
93 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
9.32 USD
Average Profit:
250.55 USD
Average Loss:
-164.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3 622.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 622.30 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-5.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.88 USD
Maximal:
8 178.33 USD (44.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.68% (8 178.33 USD)
By Equity:
8.28% (417.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|171
|GBPJPY
|10
|EURJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|6
|AUDJPY
|6
|NZDJPY
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.1K
|GBPJPY
|-160
|EURJPY
|-298
|CHFJPY
|350
|USDJPY
|-370
|CADJPY
|-530
|AUDJPY
|-379
|NZDJPY
|318
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|GBPJPY
|-591
|EURJPY
|-2.8K
|CHFJPY
|4.1K
|USDJPY
|-3.4K
|CADJPY
|-3.9K
|AUDJPY
|-4K
|NZDJPY
|1.9K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +346.99 USD
Worst trade: -359 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 252.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 622.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
7.2K
USD
USD
10
0%
217
41%
97%
1.09
9.32
USD
USD
48%
1:50