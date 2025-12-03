SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Agung TF
Agung Saputra

Agung TF

Agung Saputra
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 34%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
217
Profit Trades:
91 (41.93%)
Loss Trades:
126 (58.06%)
Best trade:
346.99 USD
Worst trade:
-358.93 USD
Gross Profit:
22 799.91 USD (365 422 pips)
Gross Loss:
-20 776.39 USD (293 970 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (2 252.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 463.78 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.05%
Max deposit load:
25.67%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.25
Long Trades:
124 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
93 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
9.32 USD
Average Profit:
250.55 USD
Average Loss:
-164.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-3 622.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 622.30 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
-5.68%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
129.88 USD
Maximal:
8 178.33 USD (44.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.68% (8 178.33 USD)
By Equity:
8.28% (417.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 171
GBPJPY 10
EURJPY 9
CHFJPY 7
USDJPY 6
CADJPY 6
AUDJPY 6
NZDJPY 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.1K
GBPJPY -160
EURJPY -298
CHFJPY 350
USDJPY -370
CADJPY -530
AUDJPY -379
NZDJPY 318
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 80K
GBPJPY -591
EURJPY -2.8K
CHFJPY 4.1K
USDJPY -3.4K
CADJPY -3.9K
AUDJPY -4K
NZDJPY 1.9K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +346.99 USD
Worst trade: -359 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 252.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 622.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
282 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.11 00:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.75% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 19:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.03 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.03 08:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Agung TF
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
7.2K
USD
10
0%
217
41%
97%
1.09
9.32
USD
48%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.