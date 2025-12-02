- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
153 (82.70%)
Loss Trades:
32 (17.30%)
Best trade:
16.53 USD
Worst trade:
-20.68 USD
Gross Profit:
260.04 USD (64 680 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.11 USD (16 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (25.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.42 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
36.45%
Max deposit load:
22.13%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.51
Long Trades:
150 (81.08%)
Short Trades:
35 (18.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.82
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.70 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-14.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
89.64%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.81 USD
Maximal:
29.50 USD (12.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.24% (29.50 USD)
By Equity:
4.30% (13.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|58
|USDJPY
|45
|EURUSD
|24
|GBPUSD
|12
|BRENT
|11
|.US30Cash
|11
|.JP225Cash
|7
|GBPJPY
|6
|.US500Cash
|5
|.USTECHCash
|5
|USDCHF
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|81
|USDJPY
|28
|EURUSD
|21
|GBPUSD
|6
|BRENT
|17
|.US30Cash
|7
|.JP225Cash
|13
|GBPJPY
|3
|.US500Cash
|2
|.USTECHCash
|12
|USDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|7.4K
|USDJPY
|3.7K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|615
|BRENT
|67
|.US30Cash
|8.2K
|.JP225Cash
|21K
|GBPJPY
|492
|.US500Cash
|1.1K
|.USTECHCash
|3.8K
|USDCHF
|122
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +16.53 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.15 × 26
|
JustForex-Live
|0.18 × 85
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.20 × 60
|
Exness-Real3
|0.21 × 24
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.25 × 24
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.25 × 72
|
IronFXBM-Real4
|0.26 × 144
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.26 × 1399
|
Axiory-Live
|0.29 × 34
|
SFM-Live
|0.31 × 113
|
Exness-Real18
|0.31 × 16
|
RoboForexEU-ECN
|0.33 × 284
|
MTCOOK-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real2
|0.33 × 386
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.35 × 277
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.36 × 42
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.36 × 11
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
85%
0
0
USD
USD
417
USD
USD
5
7%
185
82%
36%
3.81
1.04
USD
USD
12%
1:300