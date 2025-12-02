The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge12 0.00 × 1 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 2 TrioMarkets-Live Server 0.00 × 2 OrbexGlobal-Live 0.00 × 2 BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live9 0.00 × 4 ICMarkets-Live24 0.00 × 4 EGlobalTrade-Cent7 0.00 × 2 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.15 × 26 JustForex-Live 0.18 × 85 RoboForexDE-ECN 0.20 × 60 Exness-Real3 0.21 × 24 UniverseWheel-Live 0.25 × 24 EightcapLtd-Real2 0.25 × 72 IronFXBM-Real4 0.26 × 144 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.26 × 1399 Axiory-Live 0.29 × 34 SFM-Live 0.31 × 113 Exness-Real18 0.31 × 16 RoboForexEU-ECN 0.33 × 284 MTCOOK-Live 0.33 × 3 Just2Trade-Real2 0.33 × 386 Tickmill-Live08 0.35 × 277 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.36 × 42 Axi-US07-Live 0.36 × 11 424 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor