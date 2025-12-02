SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / EpicGameTradeRoboF
Jose Carlos Miranda Reyes

EpicGameTradeRoboF

Jose Carlos Miranda Reyes
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 85%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
185
Profit Trades:
153 (82.70%)
Loss Trades:
32 (17.30%)
Best trade:
16.53 USD
Worst trade:
-20.68 USD
Gross Profit:
260.04 USD (64 680 pips)
Gross Loss:
-68.11 USD (16 800 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (25.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
38.42 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
36.45%
Max deposit load:
22.13%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.51
Long Trades:
150 (81.08%)
Short Trades:
35 (18.92%)
Profit Factor:
3.82
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
1.70 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-14.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
89.64%
Algo trading:
7%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.81 USD
Maximal:
29.50 USD (12.24%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.24% (29.50 USD)
By Equity:
4.30% (13.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 58
USDJPY 45
EURUSD 24
GBPUSD 12
BRENT 11
.US30Cash 11
.JP225Cash 7
GBPJPY 6
.US500Cash 5
.USTECHCash 5
USDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 81
USDJPY 28
EURUSD 21
GBPUSD 6
BRENT 17
.US30Cash 7
.JP225Cash 13
GBPJPY 3
.US500Cash 2
.USTECHCash 12
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.4K
USDJPY 3.7K
EURUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD 615
BRENT 67
.US30Cash 8.2K
.JP225Cash 21K
GBPJPY 492
.US500Cash 1.1K
.USTECHCash 3.8K
USDCHF 122
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +16.53 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 2
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 2
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
BJPuhuizhongzhi-Live
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live9
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 4
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.15 × 26
JustForex-Live
0.18 × 85
RoboForexDE-ECN
0.20 × 60
Exness-Real3
0.21 × 24
UniverseWheel-Live
0.25 × 24
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.25 × 72
IronFXBM-Real4
0.26 × 144
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.26 × 1399
Axiory-Live
0.29 × 34
SFM-Live
0.31 × 113
Exness-Real18
0.31 × 16
RoboForexEU-ECN
0.33 × 284
MTCOOK-Live
0.33 × 3
Just2Trade-Real2
0.33 × 386
Tickmill-Live08
0.35 × 277
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.36 × 42
Axi-US07-Live
0.36 × 11
424 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 15:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 09:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.10 09:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.02 13:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.