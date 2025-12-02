SignalsSections
Tochi Flow EURUSD only
Beni Kurniawan

Tochi Flow EURUSD only

Beni Kurniawan
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 21%
FBS-Real-2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
117 (95.90%)
Loss Trades:
5 (4.10%)
Best trade:
15.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2.00 USD
Gross Profit:
301.63 USD (7 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.09 USD (102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (274.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
274.02 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
97.06%
Max deposit load:
49.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
80
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
128.68
Long Trades:
90 (73.77%)
Short Trades:
32 (26.23%)
Profit Factor:
97.61
Expected Payoff:
2.45 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-0.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.82%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.32 USD
Maximal:
2.32 USD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.16% (2.32 USD)
By Equity:
20.60% (356.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 120
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 301
AUDUSD -2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 7.6K
AUDUSD -27
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PTMillennium-Real Accounts 2 Server
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 12
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 9
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 2
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 17
GerchikCo-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 41
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 1
FxPro.com-Real07
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 2
CXMTradingLtd-Real
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 20
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Live
0.00 × 1
UAG-Live
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
276 more...
🎯 Tōchi Flow EURUSD Only: Ichimoku & Stochastic Synergy for Consistent Results
Tōchi Flow is a manual trading system built on technical synergy, focusing exclusively on the EURUSD currency pair.
We eliminate false signals by ensuring Perfect Contrast: utilizing the Ichimoku Cloud as the primary trend filter, and the Stochastic Oscillator as a high-precision entry trigger. Our system prioritizes quality entries to maximize the profit potential per trade.
What You Will Get:

 * Strategic Clarity: Disciplined trading supported by fundamental dual-indicator analysis.
 * High Accuracy: Achieving an excellent profitability ratio in the initial phase.
 * Measured Risk Management: Commitment to keeping the Drawdown low (\approx 11\%).

Follow our disciplined flow. We are committed to stable and measured capital growth.

No reviews
2025.12.17 20:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.03 10:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.03 09:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 03:09
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 03:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 03:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tochi Flow EURUSD only
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
4
36%
122
95%
97%
97.61
2.45
USD
21%
1:100
Copy

