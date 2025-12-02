



🎯 Tōchi Flow EURUSD Only: Ichimoku & Stochastic Synergy for Consistent Results

Tōchi Flow is a manual trading system built on technical synergy, focusing exclusively on the EURUSD currency pair.

We eliminate false signals by ensuring Perfect Contrast: utilizing the Ichimoku Cloud as the primary trend filter, and the Stochastic Oscillator as a high-precision entry trigger. Our system prioritizes quality entries to maximize the profit potential per trade.

What You Will Get:





* Strategic Clarity: Disciplined trading supported by fundamental dual-indicator analysis.

* High Accuracy: Achieving an excellent profitability ratio in the initial phase.

* Measured Risk Management: Commitment to keeping the Drawdown low (\approx 11\%).





Follow our disciplined flow. We are committed to stable and measured capital growth.



