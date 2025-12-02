- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
122
Profit Trades:
117 (95.90%)
Loss Trades:
5 (4.10%)
Best trade:
15.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2.00 USD
Gross Profit:
301.63 USD (7 679 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3.09 USD (102 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
90 (274.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
274.02 USD (90)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.66
Trading activity:
97.06%
Max deposit load:
49.20%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
80
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
128.68
Long Trades:
90 (73.77%)
Short Trades:
32 (26.23%)
Profit Factor:
97.61
Expected Payoff:
2.45 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-0.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-2.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.32 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
20.82%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.32 USD
Maximal:
2.32 USD (0.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.16% (2.32 USD)
By Equity:
20.60% (356.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|120
|AUDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|301
|AUDUSD
|-2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|7.6K
|AUDUSD
|-27
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 90
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +274.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PTMillennium-Real Accounts 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 12
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 9
|
FTT-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 17
|
GerchikCo-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|0.00 × 1
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
CXMTradingLtd-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 20
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UAG-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
🎯 Tōchi Flow EURUSD Only: Ichimoku & Stochastic Synergy for Consistent Results
Tōchi Flow is a manual trading system built on technical synergy, focusing exclusively on the EURUSD currency pair.
We eliminate false signals by ensuring Perfect Contrast: utilizing the Ichimoku Cloud as the primary trend filter, and the Stochastic Oscillator as a high-precision entry trigger. Our system prioritizes quality entries to maximize the profit potential per trade.
What You Will Get:
* Strategic Clarity: Disciplined trading supported by fundamental dual-indicator analysis.
* High Accuracy: Achieving an excellent profitability ratio in the initial phase.
* Measured Risk Management: Commitment to keeping the Drawdown low (\approx 11\%).
Follow our disciplined flow. We are committed to stable and measured capital growth.
