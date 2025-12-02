SignalsSections
Duong Xuan Dong

EXN Vippromax1

Duong Xuan Dong
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 16%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
226
Profit Trades:
123 (54.42%)
Loss Trades:
103 (45.58%)
Best trade:
150.00 USD
Worst trade:
-155.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 593.24 USD (429 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-795.35 USD (444 898 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (109.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
177.08 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
77.03%
Max deposit load:
26.33%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.00
Long Trades:
126 (55.75%)
Short Trades:
100 (44.25%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
3.53 USD
Average Profit:
12.95 USD
Average Loss:
-7.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-107.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-158.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.13%
Annual Forecast:
110.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
159.61 USD (2.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.99% (159.61 USD)
By Equity:
4.43% (253.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 209
AUDCADm 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 666
AUDCADm 132
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm -17K
AUDCADm 1.8K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +150.00 USD
Worst trade: -155 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Chiến lược giao dịch bền vững tại sàn Exness, đòn bẩy 1:200. Liên hệ Tele: stevenduong999. Zalo: 0986296256
No reviews
2025.12.18 08:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.02 07:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.02 01:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 11 days. This comprises 6.75% of days out of the 163 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.02 01:09
80% of trades performed within 6 days. This comprises 3.68% of days out of the 163 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EXN Vippromax1
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
6
100%
226
54%
77%
2.00
3.53
USD
4%
1:200
Copy

