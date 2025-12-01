- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
9 818
Profit Trades:
6 911 (70.39%)
Loss Trades:
2 907 (29.61%)
Best trade:
1 835.86 USD
Worst trade:
-313.02 USD
Gross Profit:
46 628.80 USD (1 347 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 913.85 USD (1 427 382 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (10.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 027.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.12%
Max deposit load:
37.36%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1245
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
9.44
Long Trades:
4 896 (49.87%)
Short Trades:
4 922 (50.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
6.75 USD
Average Loss:
-8.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
39.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
By Equity:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5477
|GBPJPY
|1672
|EURJPY
|1148
|USDJPY
|1117
|GBPUSD
|404
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|16K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|981
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-56K
|GBPJPY
|390
|EURJPY
|-3.1K
|USDJPY
|-11K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 835.86 USD
Worst trade: -313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 195.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1712
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
299 USD per month
354%
0
0
USD
USD
25K
USD
USD
10
100%
9 818
70%
97%
1.79
2.11
USD
USD
28%
1:500