SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 4

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 299 USD per month
growth since 2025 354%
Headway-Real
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 818
Profit Trades:
6 911 (70.39%)
Loss Trades:
2 907 (29.61%)
Best trade:
1 835.86 USD
Worst trade:
-313.02 USD
Gross Profit:
46 628.80 USD (1 347 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-25 913.85 USD (1 427 382 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (10.89 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 027.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
97.12%
Max deposit load:
37.36%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
1245
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
9.44
Long Trades:
4 896 (49.87%)
Short Trades:
4 922 (50.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.80
Expected Payoff:
2.11 USD
Average Profit:
6.75 USD
Average Loss:
-8.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
39.99%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
By Equity:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5477
GBPJPY 1672
EURJPY 1148
USDJPY 1117
GBPUSD 404
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16K
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 981
GBPUSD 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -56K
GBPJPY 390
EURJPY -3.1K
USDJPY -11K
GBPUSD -11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 835.86 USD
Worst trade: -313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.89 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 195.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1712
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
20 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
No reviews
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 18:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
299 USD per month
354%
0
0
USD
25K
USD
10
100%
9 818
70%
97%
1.79
2.11
USD
28%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.