- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10 875
Gewinntrades:
7 645 (70.29%)
Verlusttrades:
3 230 (29.70%)
Bester Trade:
1 835.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-313.02 USD
Bruttoprofit:
51 129.36 USD (1 503 603 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-28 512.25 USD (1 583 704 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
33 (10.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 027.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
97.12%
Max deposit load:
37.36%
Letzter Trade:
4 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
1525
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
10.30
Long-Positionen:
5 422 (49.86%)
Short-Positionen:
5 453 (50.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.79
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.83 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
42.90%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
Kapital:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|6146
|GBPJPY
|1819
|EURJPY
|1279
|USDJPY
|1227
|GBPUSD
|404
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|18K
|GBPJPY
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-56K
|GBPJPY
|-3.4K
|EURJPY
|-2K
|USDJPY
|-8K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 835.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -313 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 195.32 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1760
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
299 USD pro Monat
389%
0
0
USD
USD
27K
USD
USD
10
100%
10 875
70%
97%
1.79
2.08
USD
USD
28%
1:500