SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 4

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
10 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 299 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 389%
Headway-Real
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10 875
Gewinntrades:
7 645 (70.29%)
Verlusttrades:
3 230 (29.70%)
Bester Trade:
1 835.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-313.02 USD
Bruttoprofit:
51 129.36 USD (1 503 603 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-28 512.25 USD (1 583 704 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
33 (10.89 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
3 027.95 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading-Aktivität:
97.12%
Max deposit load:
37.36%
Letzter Trade:
4 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
1525
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Stunde
Erholungsfaktor:
10.30
Long-Positionen:
5 422 (49.86%)
Short-Positionen:
5 453 (50.14%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.79
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
2.08 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
6.69 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.83 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
Wachstum pro Monat :
42.90%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
Kapital:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6146
GBPJPY 1819
EURJPY 1279
USDJPY 1227
GBPUSD 404
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 18K
GBPJPY 1.2K
EURJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 1K
GBPUSD 1.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -56K
GBPJPY -3.4K
EURJPY -2K
USDJPY -8K
GBPUSD -11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 835.86 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -313 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 16
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.89 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -2 195.32 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Headway-Real" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1760
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
noch 20 ...
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 18:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
299 USD pro Monat
389%
0
0
USD
27K
USD
10
100%
10 875
70%
97%
1.79
2.08
USD
28%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 4 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.