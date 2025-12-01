AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers• Monitoring: Full transparency via MyfxbookProvide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.