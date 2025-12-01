SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 4

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 299 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 373%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10 402
Negociações com lucro:
7 316 (70.33%)
Negociações com perda:
3 086 (29.67%)
Melhor negociação:
1 835.86 USD
Pior negociação:
-313.02 USD
Lucro bruto:
49 373.14 USD (1 428 930 pips)
Perda bruta:
-27 636.53 USD (1 513 969 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
33 (10.89 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 027.95 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
97.12%
Depósito máximo carregado:
37.36%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1195
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
9.90
Negociações longas:
5 199 (49.98%)
Negociações curtas:
5 203 (50.02%)
Fator de lucro:
1.79
Valor esperado:
2.09 USD
Lucro médio:
6.75 USD
Perda média:
-8.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
Crescimento mensal:
40.46%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5824
GBPJPY 1753
EURJPY 1226
USDJPY 1195
GBPUSD 404
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 17K
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 1K
GBPUSD 1.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD -59K
GBPJPY -3.2K
EURJPY -2.8K
USDJPY -9K
GBPUSD -11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 835.86 USD
Pior negociação: -313 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 16
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10.89 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 195.32 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1741
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
20 mais ...
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
Sem comentários
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 18:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
299 USD por mês
373%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
10
100%
10 402
70%
97%
1.78
2.09
USD
28%
1:500
Copiar

