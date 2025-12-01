- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10 402
Negociações com lucro:
7 316 (70.33%)
Negociações com perda:
3 086 (29.67%)
Melhor negociação:
1 835.86 USD
Pior negociação:
-313.02 USD
Lucro bruto:
49 373.14 USD (1 428 930 pips)
Perda bruta:
-27 636.53 USD (1 513 969 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
33 (10.89 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
3 027.95 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.05
Atividade de negociação:
97.12%
Depósito máximo carregado:
37.36%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1195
Tempo médio de espera:
1 hora
Fator de recuperação:
9.90
Negociações longas:
5 199 (49.98%)
Negociações curtas:
5 203 (50.02%)
Fator de lucro:
1.79
Valor esperado:
2.09 USD
Lucro médio:
6.75 USD
Perda média:
-8.96 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
Crescimento mensal:
40.46%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5824
|GBPJPY
|1753
|EURJPY
|1226
|USDJPY
|1195
|GBPUSD
|404
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|-59K
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|EURJPY
|-2.8K
|USDJPY
|-9K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 835.86 USD
Pior negociação: -313 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 16
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +10.89 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -2 195.32 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1741
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
Sem comentários
