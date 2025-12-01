시그널섹션
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 4

Revano Azka Akhmad
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 299 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 473%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
13 319
이익 거래:
9 378 (70.41%)
손실 거래:
3 941 (29.59%)
최고의 거래:
1 835.86 USD
최악의 거래:
-313.02 USD
총 수익:
62 147.31 USD (1 873 493 pips)
총 손실:
-34 986.10 USD (1 978 781 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
33 (10.89 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 027.95 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
97.12%
최대 입금량:
37.36%
최근 거래:
2 분 전
주별 거래 수:
1525
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
12.37
롱(주식매수):
6 640 (49.85%)
숏(주식차입매도):
6 679 (50.15%)
수익 요인:
1.78
기대수익:
2.04 USD
평균 이익:
6.63 USD
평균 손실:
-8.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
월별 성장률:
51.07%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
자본금별:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 7721
GBPJPY 2184
EURJPY 1551
USDJPY 1459
GBPUSD 404
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 22K
GBPJPY 1.4K
EURJPY 1.4K
USDJPY 1.2K
GBPUSD 1.2K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD -90K
GBPJPY -4K
EURJPY 3.1K
USDJPY -3.4K
GBPUSD -11K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 835.86 USD
최악의 거래: -313 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 16
연속 최대 이익: +10.89 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 195.32 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.06 × 1849
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
21 더...
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.07 01:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.07 00:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.06 15:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 19:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.30 13:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 18:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
월별 299 USD
473%
0
0
USD
30K
USD
12
100%
13 319
70%
97%
1.77
2.04
USD
28%
1:500
