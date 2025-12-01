- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
13 319
이익 거래:
9 378 (70.41%)
손실 거래:
3 941 (29.59%)
최고의 거래:
1 835.86 USD
최악의 거래:
-313.02 USD
총 수익:
62 147.31 USD (1 873 493 pips)
총 손실:
-34 986.10 USD (1 978 781 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
33 (10.89 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
3 027.95 USD (5)
샤프 비율:
0.05
거래 활동:
97.12%
최대 입금량:
37.36%
최근 거래:
2 분 전
주별 거래 수:
1525
평균 유지 시간:
1 시간
회복 요인:
12.37
롱(주식매수):
6 640 (49.85%)
숏(주식차입매도):
6 679 (50.15%)
수익 요인:
1.78
기대수익:
2.04 USD
평균 이익:
6.63 USD
평균 손실:
-8.88 USD
연속 최대 손실:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
월별 성장률:
51.07%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
자본금별:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|7721
|GBPJPY
|2184
|EURJPY
|1551
|USDJPY
|1459
|GBPUSD
|404
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|22K
|GBPJPY
|1.4K
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|1.2K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|-90K
|GBPJPY
|-4K
|EURJPY
|3.1K
|USDJPY
|-3.4K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +1 835.86 USD
최악의 거래: -313 USD
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 16
연속 최대 이익: +10.89 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 195.32 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Headway-Real"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.06 × 1849
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
