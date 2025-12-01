シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / AFSID Pro Global Investment 4
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 4

Revano Azka Akhmad
レビュー0件
信頼性
10週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  299  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 373%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10 402
利益トレード:
7 316 (70.33%)
損失トレード:
3 086 (29.67%)
ベストトレード:
1 835.86 USD
最悪のトレード:
-313.02 USD
総利益:
49 373.14 USD (1 428 930 pips)
総損失:
-27 636.53 USD (1 513 969 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
33 (10.89 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 027.95 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
97.12%
最大入金額:
37.36%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1195
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
9.90
長いトレード:
5 199 (49.98%)
短いトレード:
5 203 (50.02%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.79
期待されたペイオフ:
2.09 USD
平均利益:
6.75 USD
平均損失:
-8.96 USD
最大連続の負け:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
月間成長:
40.46%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
エクイティによる:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5824
GBPJPY 1753
EURJPY 1226
USDJPY 1195
GBPUSD 404
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 17K
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 1K
GBPUSD 1.2K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD -59K
GBPJPY -3.2K
EURJPY -2.8K
USDJPY -9K
GBPUSD -11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 835.86 USD
最悪のトレード: -313 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 16
最大連続利益: +10.89 USD
最大連続損失: -2 195.32 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Headway-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1741
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
20 より多く...
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
レビューなし
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 18:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
