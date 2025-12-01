- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
10 402
利益トレード:
7 316 (70.33%)
損失トレード:
3 086 (29.67%)
ベストトレード:
1 835.86 USD
最悪のトレード:
-313.02 USD
総利益:
49 373.14 USD (1 428 930 pips)
総損失:
-27 636.53 USD (1 513 969 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
33 (10.89 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 027.95 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.05
取引アクティビティ:
97.12%
最大入金額:
37.36%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
1195
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
9.90
長いトレード:
5 199 (49.98%)
短いトレード:
5 203 (50.02%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.79
期待されたペイオフ:
2.09 USD
平均利益:
6.75 USD
平均損失:
-8.96 USD
最大連続の負け:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
月間成長:
40.46%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
エクイティによる:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5824
|GBPJPY
|1753
|EURJPY
|1226
|USDJPY
|1195
|GBPUSD
|404
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD
|-59K
|GBPJPY
|-3.2K
|EURJPY
|-2.8K
|USDJPY
|-9K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 835.86 USD
最悪のトレード: -313 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 16
最大連続利益: +10.89 USD
最大連続損失: -2 195.32 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Headway-Real"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1741
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
