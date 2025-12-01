- Croissance
Trades:
6 562
Bénéfice trades:
4 643 (70.75%)
Perte trades:
1 919 (29.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 128.12 USD
Pire transaction:
-191.95 USD
Bénéfice brut:
30 861.78 USD (1 001 753 pips)
Perte brute:
-16 067.06 USD (1 005 252 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (28.80 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 826.37 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.17%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
1197
Temps de détention moyen:
54 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
11.62
Longs trades:
3 003 (45.76%)
Courts trades:
3 559 (54.24%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
2.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-1 273.60 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 273.60 USD (11)
Croissance mensuelle:
53.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 273.60 USD (15.23%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.06% (208.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4195
|GBPJPY
|905
|EURJPY
|565
|USDJPY
|532
|GBPUSD
|365
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|13K
|GBPJPY
|550
|EURJPY
|285
|USDJPY
|324
|GBPUSD
|305
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-24K
|GBPJPY
|2.6K
|EURJPY
|10K
|USDJPY
|4.1K
|GBPUSD
|3.9K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 128.12 USD
Pire transaction: -192 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 11
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +28.80 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 273.60 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Headway-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
VantageInternational-Live 12
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.19 × 1305
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
