- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
10 186
盈利交易:
7 168 (70.37%)
亏损交易:
3 018 (29.63%)
最好交易:
1 835.86 USD
最差交易:
-313.02 USD
毛利:
48 880.75 USD (1 399 801 pips)
毛利亏损:
-27 434.07 USD (1 493 181 pips)
最大连续赢利:
33 (10.89 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3 027.95 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
97.12%
最大入金加载:
37.36%
最近交易:
4 几分钟前
每周交易:
1206
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
9.77
长期交易:
5 074 (49.81%)
短期交易:
5 112 (50.19%)
利润因子:
1.78
预期回报:
2.11 USD
平均利润:
6.82 USD
平均损失:
-9.09 USD
最大连续失误:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
每月增长:
40.47%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
净值:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5698
|GBPJPY
|1722
|EURJPY
|1199
|USDJPY
|1163
|GBPUSD
|404
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|17K
|GBPJPY
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|1K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|-67K
|GBPJPY
|-2.1K
|EURJPY
|-3.3K
|USDJPY
|-9.9K
|GBPUSD
|-11K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +1 835.86 USD
最差交易: -313 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 16
最大连续盈利: +10.89 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 195.32 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.05 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.10 × 1734
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|1.42 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
• Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
• Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
• Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
• Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
• Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
• Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月299 USD
367%
0
0
USD
USD
25K
USD
USD
10
100%
10 186
70%
97%
1.78
2.11
USD
USD
28%
1:500