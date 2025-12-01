信号部分
Revano Azka Akhmad

AFSID Pro Global Investment 4

Revano Azka Akhmad
0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 299 USD per 
增长自 2025 367%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
10 186
盈利交易:
7 168 (70.37%)
亏损交易:
3 018 (29.63%)
最好交易:
1 835.86 USD
最差交易:
-313.02 USD
毛利:
48 880.75 USD (1 399 801 pips)
毛利亏损:
-27 434.07 USD (1 493 181 pips)
最大连续赢利:
33 (10.89 USD)
最大连续盈利:
3 027.95 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
97.12%
最大入金加载:
37.36%
最近交易:
4 几分钟前
每周交易:
1206
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
9.77
长期交易:
5 074 (49.81%)
短期交易:
5 112 (50.19%)
利润因子:
1.78
预期回报:
2.11 USD
平均利润:
6.82 USD
平均损失:
-9.09 USD
最大连续失误:
16 (-2 195.32 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 195.32 USD (16)
每月增长:
40.47%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2 195.32 USD (10.15%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.23% (1 273.60 USD)
净值:
28.15% (5 804.39 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5698
GBPJPY 1722
EURJPY 1199
USDJPY 1163
GBPUSD 404
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 17K
GBPJPY 1.1K
EURJPY 1.2K
USDJPY 1K
GBPUSD 1.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD -67K
GBPJPY -2.1K
EURJPY -3.3K
USDJPY -9.9K
GBPUSD -11K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 835.86 USD
最差交易: -313 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 16
最大连续盈利: +10.89 USD
最大连续亏损: -2 195.32 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Headway-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 5
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.05 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.10 × 1734
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
VantageInternational-Live 16
1.42 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
20 更多...
AFSID Pro Global Investment | www.afs-id.com
AFSID Pro Global Investment is a premium Expert Advisor built on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), designed for multi‑asset trading with strict risk management and global diversification. The EA combines advanced algorithmic strategies with adaptive entry/exit logic to deliver consistent performance across major markets.
•     Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
•     Pairs Traded: XAUUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY, EURJPY
•     Minimum Deposit: 6,000 USD
•     Strategy: Multi‑timeframe analysis with volatility‑based risk control
•     Execution: Fast, low‑latency order handling suitable for ECN/STP brokers
•     Monitoring: Full transparency via Myfxbook
Goal: Provide a scalable, professional, and transparent automated trading solution for investors seeking global exposure with disciplined risk management.
没有评论
2025.12.15 03:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.15 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 18:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.01 15:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 15:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
