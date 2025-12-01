- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 052
Profit Trades:
1 410 (68.71%)
Loss Trades:
642 (31.29%)
Best trade:
233.60 USD
Worst trade:
-45.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 324.90 USD (84 432 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 607.60 USD (103 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (23.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.35 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
95.45%
Max deposit load:
163.36%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
223
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
930 (45.32%)
Short Trades:
1 122 (54.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
2.36 USD
Average Loss:
-4.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 067.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 067.74 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
-35.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.17 USD
Maximal:
1 075.55 USD (32.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.13% (1 075.55 USD)
By Equity:
68.87% (1 087.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1488
|GBPUSD
|342
|GBPJPY
|222
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|459
|GBPUSD
|1K
|GBPJPY
|-779
|
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-1.7K
|GBPUSD
|370
|GBPJPY
|-18K
|
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +233.60 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 067.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 20
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 30
|
xChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.02 × 207
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.28 × 94
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.33 × 21
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.36 × 78
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.44 × 223
|
ICTrading-Live32
|0.74 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.80 × 1926
|
Exness-Real33
|1.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|1.13 × 39
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|1.27 × 15
|
RoboForex-Prime
|1.69 × 26
|
Axi-US02-Live
|1.76 × 202
|
FBS-Real-9
|3.32 × 25
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|3.43 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|3.53 × 104
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
|4.45 × 31
|
FBS-Real-2
|6.44 × 138
No reviews