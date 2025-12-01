SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Scalping 441861 M1
Tejo Jatmiko Sp

Scalping 441861 M1

Tejo Jatmiko Sp
0 reviews
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -8%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 052
Profit Trades:
1 410 (68.71%)
Loss Trades:
642 (31.29%)
Best trade:
233.60 USD
Worst trade:
-45.34 USD
Gross Profit:
3 324.90 USD (84 432 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 607.60 USD (103 638 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (23.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
263.35 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
95.45%
Max deposit load:
163.36%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
223
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.67
Long Trades:
930 (45.32%)
Short Trades:
1 122 (54.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
0.35 USD
Average Profit:
2.36 USD
Average Loss:
-4.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 067.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 067.74 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
-35.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.17 USD
Maximal:
1 075.55 USD (32.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
68.13% (1 075.55 USD)
By Equity:
68.87% (1 087.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1488
GBPUSD 342
GBPJPY 222
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 459
GBPUSD 1K
GBPJPY -779
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -1.7K
GBPUSD 370
GBPJPY -18K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +233.60 USD
Worst trade: -45 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 067.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 17
LiteFinance-ECN3.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 20
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 30
xChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.02 × 207
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.28 × 94
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.33 × 21
Axi-US05-Live
0.36 × 78
Coinexx-Demo
0.44 × 223
ICTrading-Live32
0.74 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.80 × 1926
Exness-Real33
1.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
1.13 × 39
RoboForex-ProCent-3
1.27 × 15
RoboForex-Prime
1.69 × 26
Axi-US02-Live
1.76 × 202
FBS-Real-9
3.32 × 25
STARTRADERINTL-Live
3.43 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
3.53 × 104
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 11
4.45 × 31
FBS-Real-2
6.44 × 138
2 more...
No reviews
2026.01.14 06:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.13 05:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 05:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.13 04:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 03:11
High current drawdown in 52% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.13 03:11
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.12 01:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.12 00:15
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.02 10:56
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 09:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.02 08:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.27 07:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 02:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 20:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 20:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 19:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.16 19:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.16 18:30
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
