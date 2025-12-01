SignalsSections
Moh Rasendriya Arya Pratama

NexusFXs

Moh Rasendriya Arya Pratama
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 250 USD per month
growth since 2025 13%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
958
Profit Trades:
711 (74.21%)
Loss Trades:
247 (25.78%)
Best trade:
809.55 USD
Worst trade:
-314.53 USD
Gross Profit:
26 780.04 USD (274 967 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 453.31 USD (168 234 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (402.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
809.55 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
2.11%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
63
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
18.24
Long Trades:
788 (82.25%)
Short Trades:
170 (17.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
13.91 USD
Average Profit:
37.67 USD
Average Loss:
-54.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-659.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-659.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.04%
Annual Forecast:
24.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
730.64 USD (0.67%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.67% (730.64 USD)
By Equity:
3.05% (3 427.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPYb 93
GBPUSDb 86
EURCADb 83
EURAUDb 82
GBPCADb 78
CHFJPYb 69
EURNZDb 69
AUDJPYb 61
USDJPYb 58
EURUSDb 49
GBPAUDb 46
EURGBPb 44
CADCHFb 43
CADJPYb 42
NZDCHFb 33
NZDJPYb 22
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPYb 1.5K
GBPUSDb 1.2K
EURCADb 962
EURAUDb 705
GBPCADb 1.1K
CHFJPYb 1.2K
EURNZDb 1.1K
AUDJPYb 573
USDJPYb 910
EURUSDb 429
GBPAUDb 579
EURGBPb 842
CADCHFb 594
CADJPYb 892
NZDCHFb 541
NZDJPYb 229
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPYb 19K
GBPUSDb 4.2K
EURCADb 11K
EURAUDb 3.6K
GBPCADb 9.1K
CHFJPYb 14K
EURNZDb 13K
AUDJPYb 4.6K
USDJPYb 6.7K
EURUSDb 5.2K
GBPAUDb -4.9K
EURGBPb 4.9K
CADCHFb 3.4K
CADJPYb 8K
NZDCHFb 3.6K
NZDJPYb 1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +809.55 USD
Worst trade: -315 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +402.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -659.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.01 07:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
