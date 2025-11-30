SignalsSections
Andry Santoso

Dimensi

Andry Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 85%
Monex-Server5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
90
Profit Trades:
53 (58.88%)
Loss Trades:
37 (41.11%)
Best trade:
18.27 USD
Worst trade:
-17.20 USD
Gross Profit:
371.25 USD (51 557 pips)
Gross Loss:
-245.57 USD (31 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (60.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
60.32 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
83.47%
Max deposit load:
2.26%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
1.88
Long Trades:
34 (37.78%)
Short Trades:
56 (62.22%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
1.40 USD
Average Profit:
7.00 USD
Average Loss:
-6.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-37.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-37.39 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-6.47%
Annual Forecast:
-78.47%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.74 USD
Maximal:
66.76 USD (19.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.11% (66.76 USD)
By Equity:
9.80% (28.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURJPY.m 38
EURUSD.m 18
USDJPY.m 14
AUDUSD.m 8
GBPUSD.m 7
GBPJPY.m 2
EURGBP.m 1
USDCAD.m 1
AUDJPY.m 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURJPY.m 77
EURUSD.m 18
USDJPY.m 12
AUDUSD.m -7
GBPUSD.m 10
GBPJPY.m 4
EURGBP.m -4
USDCAD.m 7
AUDJPY.m 8
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURJPY.m 13K
EURUSD.m 2.3K
USDJPY.m 3K
AUDUSD.m -529
GBPUSD.m 1.1K
GBPJPY.m 596
EURGBP.m -330
USDCAD.m 1.1K
AUDJPY.m 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.27 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -37.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.02 07:50
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 2.19% of days out of 365 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
