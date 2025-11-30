SignalsSections
Hajar Ismail

FX Arrow

Hajar Ismail
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2025 17%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
785
Profit Trades:
460 (58.59%)
Loss Trades:
325 (41.40%)
Best trade:
14.13 USD
Worst trade:
-14.16 USD
Gross Profit:
751.96 USD (87 317 pips)
Gross Loss:
-584.21 USD (66 313 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (80.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
80.54 USD (46)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
98.61%
Max deposit load:
11.74%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.55
Long Trades:
390 (49.68%)
Short Trades:
395 (50.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
0.21 USD
Average Profit:
1.63 USD
Average Loss:
-1.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-107.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.98 USD (28)
Monthly growth:
17.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.60 USD
Maximal:
107.98 USD (9.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.56% (107.98 USD)
By Equity:
11.41% (128.85 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 97
GBPUSD 95
EURJPY 93
NZDUSD 87
USDCHF 87
USDCAD 86
AUDUSD 85
EURUSD 78
EURGBP 77
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 54
GBPUSD 70
EURJPY 31
NZDUSD 6
USDCHF 2
USDCAD -4
AUDUSD -4
EURUSD 7
EURGBP 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 8.4K
GBPUSD 7K
EURJPY 4.8K
NZDUSD 647
USDCHF 145
USDCAD -676
AUDUSD -389
EURUSD 698
EURGBP 487
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.13 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 46
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +80.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AnzoCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
LQDLLC-Live02
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 5
FTT-Live2
0.00 × 4
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 4
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 17
VARIANSE-Main
0.00 × 1
GKFX-Live-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
JPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
ConvergenceHKGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 28
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
GDMFX-Live
0.00 × 7
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Japan Live
0.00 × 14
Exness-Real5
0.00 × 12
Youtradefx-Real
0.00 × 5
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 5
AdvancedMarkets-Live
0.00 × 6
380 more...
Don't Put All Your Eggs in One Basket.

Relying on just one currency pair is risky when the market is ranging or uncertain. This strategy is designed to create an Anti-Fragile Portfolio by splitting risk across 9 Selected Currency Pairs.

We do not trade randomly. We select 9 pairs with low correlation. This means if one pair is in drawdown, others generate profit to cover and grow the account.

🛡️ STRATEGY ADVANTAGES:
  • 🌍 Smart Diversification: Risk is spread out. We don't depend on the fate of a single currency.
  • 🛡️ Invisible Protection (Hidden SL & TP): Risk levels are managed internally by the system to prevent Broker Stop Hunting. While invisible on the chart, risk is strictly limited.
  • 📉 Ultra Low Drawdown: Margin load is distributed evenly, creating a smoother and calmer growth curve compared to single-pair trading.
⚙️ TECHNICAL SPECS:
Assets: Exclusive focus on 9 Major & Cross Pairs.
Style: Swing & Day Trading following global money flow.

⚠️ SUBSCRIBER REQUIREMENTS:
For precise results (Lot Sizing & Risk) according to my system:
Minimal Deposit: $1,000 (Mandatory for margin stability across 9 pairs).
Leverage: 1:500.
Mandatory: Use a VPS to ensure Hidden SL/TP execution is not delayed.

Copy this signal for stable, calm, and measured asset growth.
2025.11.30 03:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
