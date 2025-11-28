SignalsSections
Chun Jie Cui

VnTrader002

Chun Jie Cui
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 116%
STARTRADERFinancial-Live4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18 963
Profit Trades:
12 903 (68.04%)
Loss Trades:
6 060 (31.96%)
Best trade:
3 499.20 USD
Worst trade:
-3 650.40 USD
Gross Profit:
461 625.27 USD (5 407 173 pips)
Gross Loss:
-421 016.37 USD (5 198 671 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (126.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 370.18 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
88.61%
Max deposit load:
8.55%
Latest trade:
6 minutes ago
Trades per week:
707
Avg holding time:
38 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.66
Long Trades:
9 558 (50.40%)
Short Trades:
9 405 (49.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
2.14 USD
Average Profit:
35.78 USD
Average Loss:
-69.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-15 485.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18 793.56 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
11.62%
Annual Forecast:
141.02%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 132.71 USD
Maximal:
24 409.71 USD (31.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
41.85% (22 578.97 USD)
By Equity:
11.16% (8 738.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18838
BTCUSD 73
NAS100+ 24
DJ30+ 15
GBPJPY 13
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 40K
BTCUSD 498
NAS100+ -63
DJ30+ -14
GBPJPY 74
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 473K
BTCUSD -208K
NAS100+ -54K
DJ30+ -3.3K
GBPJPY 763
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
2M 4M 6M 8M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 499.20 USD
Worst trade: -3 650 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +126.01 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15 485.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "STARTRADERFinancial-Live4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
7.20 × 1306
ICMarketsSC-Live11
7.34 × 2992
ICMarketsSC-Live25
16.00 × 1
Exness-Real35
16.90 × 1397
黄金对冲策略，固定止损1w，谨慎订阅！
No reviews
2025.11.28 02:45
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.74% of days out of 172 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.28 02:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VnTrader002
30 USD per month
116%
0
0
USD
76K
USD
29
96%
18 963
68%
89%
1.09
2.14
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

