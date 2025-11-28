SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / CarlTickmill5407
Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende

CarlTickmill5407

Maria Eduarda Campanha De Rezende
0 reviews
Reliability
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 161%
Tickmill-Live05
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 433
Profit Trades:
1 130 (78.85%)
Loss Trades:
303 (21.14%)
Best trade:
11.82 USD
Worst trade:
-44.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 155.56 USD (112 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-479.14 USD (37 631 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (50.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.81 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.13%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.88
Long Trades:
608 (42.43%)
Short Trades:
825 (57.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.41
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-138.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.61 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.58%
Annual Forecast:
19.23%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
138.61 USD (12.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.72% (138.61 USD)
By Equity:
59.56% (1 645.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 1399
EURGBP 19
AUDUSD 3
NZDCAD 2
AUDNZD 2
CHFJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
NZDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
CADJPY 1
CADCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 594
EURGBP 48
AUDUSD 12
NZDCAD 1
AUDNZD 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDCAD 3
NZDJPY 1
EURJPY 1
CADJPY 1
CADCHF 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 74K
EURGBP 2.2K
AUDUSD 767
NZDCAD 215
AUDNZD 305
CHFJPY 244
AUDCAD 216
NZDJPY 121
EURJPY 111
CADJPY 112
CADCHF 395
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.82 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 3
Eightcap-Real
0.00 × 2
BDSwissSC-Real01
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 3
OEXNLimited-Asia
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live20
0.30 × 122
ICMarkets-Live24
0.30 × 53
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
0.33 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
0.40 × 15
ICMarkets-Live11
0.50 × 12
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.51 × 85
DooFintech-Live 5
0.51 × 35
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
0.53 × 15
Afterprime-Live AP
0.54 × 1874
ICMarkets-Live02
0.55 × 211
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.57 × 7
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.60 × 615
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.62 × 76
Mtrading-Live
0.67 × 3
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.71 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.79 × 360
FXPIG-LIVE
0.86 × 14
393 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.30 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.01 13:25
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.28 00:34
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 00:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register