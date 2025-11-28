- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 433
Profit Trades:
1 130 (78.85%)
Loss Trades:
303 (21.14%)
Best trade:
11.82 USD
Worst trade:
-44.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 155.56 USD (112 663 pips)
Gross Loss:
-479.14 USD (37 631 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
39 (50.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
105.81 USD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.13%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
4.88
Long Trades:
608 (42.43%)
Short Trades:
825 (57.57%)
Profit Factor:
2.41
Expected Payoff:
0.47 USD
Average Profit:
1.02 USD
Average Loss:
-1.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-138.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-138.61 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.58%
Annual Forecast:
19.23%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
138.61 USD (12.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.72% (138.61 USD)
By Equity:
59.56% (1 645.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1399
|EURGBP
|19
|AUDUSD
|3
|NZDCAD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|CADCHF
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|594
|EURGBP
|48
|AUDUSD
|12
|NZDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|3
|NZDJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|CADCHF
|9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|74K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|AUDUSD
|767
|NZDCAD
|215
|AUDNZD
|305
|CHFJPY
|244
|AUDCAD
|216
|NZDJPY
|121
|EURJPY
|111
|CADJPY
|112
|CADCHF
|395
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +11.82 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +50.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -138.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Eightcap-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
BDSwissSC-Real01
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
OEXNLimited-Asia
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.30 × 122
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.30 × 53
|
MEXAtlantic-Real-2
|0.33 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|0.40 × 15
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.50 × 12
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.51 × 85
|
DooFintech-Live 5
|0.51 × 35
|
PurpleTradingSC-02Demo
|0.53 × 15
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.54 × 1874
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.55 × 211
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.57 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.60 × 615
|
ICMarketsSC-Live01
|0.62 × 76
|
Mtrading-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.71 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.79 × 360
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.86 × 14
