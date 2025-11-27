- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
124 (68.13%)
Loss Trades:
58 (31.87%)
Best trade:
158.19 GBP
Worst trade:
-244.39 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 353.07 GBP (152 822 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 280.93 GBP (95 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (161.09 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
500.88 GBP (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
89.18%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
120 (65.93%)
Short Trades:
62 (34.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
5.89 GBP
Average Profit:
18.98 GBP
Average Loss:
-22.09 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-116.37 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-244.39 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
6.49%
Annual Forecast:
78.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
409.28 GBP (14.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.67% (409.28 GBP)
By Equity:
24.48% (723.78 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|24
|USDCAD
|21
|EURUSD
|20
|EURJPY
|19
|XAUUSD
|18
|GBPUSD
|17
|AUDUSD
|17
|EURGBP
|15
|CHFJPY
|15
|USDCHF
|8
|UKOIL
|8
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|553
|USDCAD
|333
|EURUSD
|81
|EURJPY
|140
|XAUUSD
|184
|GBPUSD
|20
|AUDUSD
|131
|EURGBP
|-44
|CHFJPY
|130
|USDCHF
|-6
|UKOIL
|-139
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|17K
|USDCAD
|12K
|EURUSD
|457
|EURJPY
|8.3K
|XAUUSD
|20K
|GBPUSD
|-2.2K
|AUDUSD
|2.3K
|EURGBP
|-704
|CHFJPY
|7.8K
|USDCHF
|-319
|UKOIL
|-7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +158.19 GBP
Worst trade: -244 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +161.09 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.37 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 7
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 11
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 3
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 30
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 37
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 5
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.02 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.04 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.04 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.07 × 112
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.10 × 641
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.10 × 101
|
TitanFX-04
|0.10 × 131
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.10 × 888
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.11 × 353
|
GoMarkets-Real 1
|0.12 × 128
