Signals / MetaTrader 4 / IG Account 44
Krzysztof Andrzej Szloser

IG Account 44

Krzysztof Andrzej Szloser
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
124 (68.13%)
Loss Trades:
58 (31.87%)
Best trade:
158.19 GBP
Worst trade:
-244.39 GBP
Gross Profit:
2 353.07 GBP (152 822 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 280.93 GBP (95 266 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (161.09 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
500.88 GBP (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
89.18%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
120 (65.93%)
Short Trades:
62 (34.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.84
Expected Payoff:
5.89 GBP
Average Profit:
18.98 GBP
Average Loss:
-22.09 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-116.37 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-244.39 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
6.49%
Annual Forecast:
78.69%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
409.28 GBP (14.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.67% (409.28 GBP)
By Equity:
24.48% (723.78 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 24
USDCAD 21
EURUSD 20
EURJPY 19
XAUUSD 18
GBPUSD 17
AUDUSD 17
EURGBP 15
CHFJPY 15
USDCHF 8
UKOIL 8
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 553
USDCAD 333
EURUSD 81
EURJPY 140
XAUUSD 184
GBPUSD 20
AUDUSD 131
EURGBP -44
CHFJPY 130
USDCHF -6
UKOIL -139
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 17K
USDCAD 12K
EURUSD 457
EURJPY 8.3K
XAUUSD 20K
GBPUSD -2.2K
AUDUSD 2.3K
EURGBP -704
CHFJPY 7.8K
USDCHF -319
UKOIL -7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +158.19 GBP
Worst trade: -244 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +161.09 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.37 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 3
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 7
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 11
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 3
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 7
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 30
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 37
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real
0.00 × 3
AxiTrader-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.02 × 55
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.04 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.04 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.07 × 112
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.10 × 641
Tickmill-Live08
0.10 × 101
TitanFX-04
0.10 × 131
Tradeview-Live
0.10 × 888
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.11 × 353
GoMarkets-Real 1
0.12 × 128
74 more...
No reviews
2025.12.15 07:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 18:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 07:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 120 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
