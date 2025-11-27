SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / App
IVAN GURIN

App

IVAN GURIN
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 40%
BCSForex-MT5RUSP
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
183 (71.48%)
Loss Trades:
73 (28.52%)
Best trade:
4 804.15 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 081.32 RUB
Gross Profit:
70 648.61 RUB (692 912 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 636.40 RUB (42 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (16 123.55 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 081.97 RUB (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
84.07%
Max deposit load:
115.61%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
86 (33.59%)
Short Trades:
170 (66.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
136.77 RUB
Average Profit:
386.06 RUB
Average Loss:
-488.17 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-23 623.23 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23 623.23 RUB (28)
Monthly growth:
41.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 316.89 RUB
Maximal:
23 623.23 RUB (33.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.16% (23 623.23 RUB)
By Equity:
26.42% (35 670.46 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 126
EURUSD 48
GBPUSD 27
NZDUSD 17
USDCAD 12
AUDUSD 12
AUDJPY 2
CHFJPY 2
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 468
EURUSD 95
GBPUSD 65
NZDUSD -12
USDCAD 6
AUDUSD 11
AUDJPY 6
CHFJPY 10
NZDJPY 1
USDCHF 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 22K
EURUSD 2.9K
GBPUSD 4.4K
NZDUSD -1.3K
USDCAD 271
AUDUSD 721
AUDJPY 699
CHFJPY 600
NZDJPY 158
USDCHF 148
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 804.15 RUB
Worst trade: -2 081 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 123.55 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -23 623.23 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Alpari-MT5
0.25 × 3957
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.16 × 69
No reviews
2025.12.23 02:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.27 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
App
30 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
140K
RUB
8
0%
256
71%
84%
1.98
136.77
RUB
26%
1:40
Copy

