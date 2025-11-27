- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
256
Profit Trades:
183 (71.48%)
Loss Trades:
73 (28.52%)
Best trade:
4 804.15 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 081.32 RUB
Gross Profit:
70 648.61 RUB (692 912 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 636.40 RUB (42 743 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (16 123.55 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 081.97 RUB (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
84.07%
Max deposit load:
115.61%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
34
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.48
Long Trades:
86 (33.59%)
Short Trades:
170 (66.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
136.77 RUB
Average Profit:
386.06 RUB
Average Loss:
-488.17 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-23 623.23 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23 623.23 RUB (28)
Monthly growth:
41.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13 316.89 RUB
Maximal:
23 623.23 RUB (33.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.16% (23 623.23 RUB)
By Equity:
26.42% (35 670.46 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|126
|EURUSD
|48
|GBPUSD
|27
|NZDUSD
|17
|USDCAD
|12
|AUDUSD
|12
|AUDJPY
|2
|CHFJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|468
|EURUSD
|95
|GBPUSD
|65
|NZDUSD
|-12
|USDCAD
|6
|AUDUSD
|11
|AUDJPY
|6
|CHFJPY
|10
|NZDJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|22K
|EURUSD
|2.9K
|GBPUSD
|4.4K
|NZDUSD
|-1.3K
|USDCAD
|271
|AUDUSD
|721
|AUDJPY
|699
|CHFJPY
|600
|NZDJPY
|158
|USDCHF
|148
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 804.15 RUB
Worst trade: -2 081 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 28
Maximal consecutive profit: +16 123.55 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -23 623.23 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCSForex-MT5RUSP" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
