Auw Jimmy

JA ICMarkets

Auw Jimmy
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2025 39%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 617
Profit Trades:
1 166 (72.10%)
Loss Trades:
451 (27.89%)
Best trade:
140.50 USD
Worst trade:
-59.45 USD
Gross Profit:
3 210.85 USD (385 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 530.52 USD (896 826 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (215.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
586.53 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
1.73%
Max deposit load:
31.51%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
93
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
643 (39.76%)
Short Trades:
974 (60.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-88.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-328.40 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
5.21%
Annual Forecast:
63.23%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.27 USD
Maximal:
332.60 USD (6.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.46% (331.20 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (73.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1556
BTCUSD 52
US30 8
NVDA.NAS 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD 86
US30 5
NVDA.NAS 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 84K
BTCUSD -600K
US30 5.2K
NVDA.NAS 37
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +140.50 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 69
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.14 × 688
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 452
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.36 × 3457
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.40 × 234
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
98 more...
IC Market Test Account
No reviews
2025.12.02 03:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 15:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 14:44
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.11.26 14:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

