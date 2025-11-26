- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 617
Profit Trades:
1 166 (72.10%)
Loss Trades:
451 (27.89%)
Best trade:
140.50 USD
Worst trade:
-59.45 USD
Gross Profit:
3 210.85 USD (385 417 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 530.52 USD (896 826 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (215.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
586.53 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
1.73%
Max deposit load:
31.51%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
93
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
643 (39.76%)
Short Trades:
974 (60.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.10
Expected Payoff:
1.04 USD
Average Profit:
2.75 USD
Average Loss:
-3.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-88.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-328.40 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
5.21%
Annual Forecast:
63.23%
Algo trading:
2%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
8.27 USD
Maximal:
332.60 USD (6.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.46% (331.20 USD)
By Equity:
1.25% (73.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1556
|BTCUSD
|52
|US30
|8
|NVDA.NAS
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|86
|US30
|5
|NVDA.NAS
|0
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|84K
|BTCUSD
|-600K
|US30
|5.2K
|NVDA.NAS
|37
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +140.50 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +215.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -88.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 69
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.14 × 688
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 452
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.36 × 3457
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.40 × 234
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
IC Market Test Account
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
USD
6K
USD
USD
18
2%
1 617
72%
2%
2.09
1.04
USD
USD
6%
1:500