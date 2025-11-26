- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
51
Profit Trades:
41 (80.39%)
Loss Trades:
10 (19.61%)
Best trade:
91.62 USD
Worst trade:
-77.48 USD
Gross Profit:
766.62 USD (5 766 pips)
Gross Loss:
-319.11 USD (2 802 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (175.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
175.84 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.79%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.78
Long Trades:
35 (68.63%)
Short Trades:
16 (31.37%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
8.77 USD
Average Profit:
18.70 USD
Average Loss:
-31.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-77.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-77.48 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
4.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.28 USD
Maximal:
77.48 USD (0.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.75% (77.57 USD)
By Equity:
4.80% (488.08 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|21
|NZDCHF
|18
|EURCHF
|12
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|155
|NZDCHF
|198
|EURCHF
|96
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCHF
|631
|EURCHF
|650
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.62 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +175.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -77.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RannForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.42 × 173
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.87 × 38
|
Deriv-Server
|6.85 × 26
|
OctaFX-Real
|8.53 × 466
|
RannForex-Server
|9.67 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
|13.00 × 8
|
OctaFX-Real2
|13.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-Pro
|14.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|16.06 × 52
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|19.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|24.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
777 USD per month
4%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
5
100%
51
80%
100%
2.40
8.77
USD
USD
5%
1:500